OMG, YOU GUYS.

It … it might be HOT on July 4th!

RIGHT?!

This would be the first time in the history of Independence Day where it might be HOT. Even though the holiday is in the summer.

Man, these a-holes in traditional media really want Americans to feel down and out, defeated, unmotivated, hopeless, even as we begin to climb out of this ridiculous lockdown world. Ask yourselves why they do that. Could it be they know without fear and panic they have nothing to write about? That since they lost Trump their audience has dwindled?

Or maybe they’re just a bunch of … well, a-holes.

Perhaps we should embrace the power of ‘and.’

Take a look at this nonsense:

The weather on the Fourth of July will either be too wet, too hot or too dry, depending on location, as many people look to get outside and celebrate Independence Day for the first time in two years https://t.co/FTrnOG5K3E — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2021

They’ll get you, my pretty, and your little fireworks TOO!

*eye roll*

From CNN:

The weather on the Fourth of July will either be too wet, too hot or too dry, depending on location, as many people look to get outside and celebrate Independence Day for the first time in two years.

You know what, we can’t even with this story.

The weather could be iffy for an outdoor event.

Gosh, that’s never happened before.

You mean it might be hot in July pic.twitter.com/FvzPYAE1sa — Angry Ostrich (@Angrybeaky) June 29, 2021

WE’RE SHOCKED!

In other words, “Hey kids, be sure to check the weather forecast, so you can plan your celebrations accordingly.” This isn’t news. You’re all a bunch of effing MORONS. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) June 29, 2021

Of course, it’s not news.

But they don’t really have anything else to talk about so here we are.

And anything to make people feel bad about this nation’s birthday.

I must have missed the perfect weather ,nationwide, in the past years — Kevin (@kevinpost) June 29, 2021

Leave it to CNN to sh** on the Fourth of July. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jk9pjLAY9e — DLass (@Wwlasss) June 29, 2021

Seriously.

Weird…my neighbors lit off enough fireworks last year to make you think that you were in the middle of a war zone. CNN really cannot be this out of touch with the country…can it? — Morgante the Dwarf (@baseball_cali) June 29, 2021

It can be.

And it is.

Why are you trying to ruin it? — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) June 29, 2021

Because they suck.

