Long ago, we used to write about Popehat’s threads because they were so good. But then one day he got really fussy with us for covering his GOOD STUFF, complaining about our coverage on Twitter so we’ve been steering clear since then.

Not to mention he blocked this editor … for writing nice stuff about him.

Don’t look us, man, we just work here.

Welp, seems we get to cover a thread of his that’s, well, that’s stupid.

And embarrassing.

Social media really is a fickle b*tch.

Take a look:

OOOOOH, that’s right.

Seems Popehat was pretty sure the Manhattan DA would charge Trump.

They didn’t.

But his thread is still there for why he THOUGHT they would and this is such a treasure.

Trending

Roll the dice.

Heh.

We’ll just roll the dice writing about his tweets.

Trump broke so many of these people.

It’s sad, really.

Definitely not mad.

Nope.

Well, thank goodness for the screenshots because Popehat not only has this editor blocked but the Twitchy account as well.

Sheesh.

Touchy touchy.

He pretty much will block you for anything.

Even if you’re nice to him.

It certainly DID.

Past tense.

We miss the old Popehat. That is all.

***

