Long ago, we used to write about Popehat’s threads because they were so good. But then one day he got really fussy with us for covering his GOOD STUFF, complaining about our coverage on Twitter so we’ve been steering clear since then.

Not to mention he blocked this editor … for writing nice stuff about him.

Don’t look us, man, we just work here.

Welp, seems we get to cover a thread of his that’s, well, that’s stupid.

And embarrassing.

Social media really is a fickle b*tch.

Take a look:

OOOOOH, that’s right.

Seems Popehat was pretty sure the Manhattan DA would charge Trump.

They didn’t.

But his thread is still there for why he THOUGHT they would and this is such a treasure.

The whole thread is just too good not to post. From DAs will “roll the dice” on “questionable” proof and legal theories to DUH! So broken. pic.twitter.com/IlfANliDf9 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 29, 2021

Roll the dice.

Heh.

We’ll just roll the dice writing about his tweets.

Trump broke so many of these people.

It’s sad, really.

He’s definitely not mad 🤣 When Ken was kissing Avenatti’s ass, the Federalist published my articles in early 2019 warning about Avenatti and his antics. But calling me a “Federalist writer” is all SadHat has. But he’s not mad. He’s definitely not mad. pic.twitter.com/Bk1ov0efCW — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 29, 2021

Definitely not mad.

Nope.

Well, thank goodness for the screenshots because Popehat not only has this editor blocked but the Twitchy account as well.

Sheesh.

Touchy touchy.

This is probably why he blocks all the lawyers. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) June 28, 2021

The more I hear from Popehat, the less respect I have for him. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) June 29, 2021

I really should of done this a long time ago: pic.twitter.com/xR7AvIAEPV — Richard Davey (@RichardPDavey) June 29, 2021

If you tell him "Clarkhat is best hat", he will block you — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) June 29, 2021

He pretty much will block you for anything.

Even if you’re nice to him.

Resistance legal porn had a good run! — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 28, 2021

It certainly DID.

Past tense.

We miss the old Popehat. That is all.

***

