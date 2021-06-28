Maybe it’s just us, but we still can’t help but laugh at the media and their attempts to tell Americans what Biden REALLY meant to say, and if they can’t do that, they are quick with the damage control telling us we didn’t hear what we heard.

Or in Zeke Miller’s case with Biden, he didn’t say what WE ALL FREAKIN’ HEARD HIM SAY.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aiming to preserve fragile infrastructure deal, Biden says he didn't intend to suggest veto unless Dem bill passes, too. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) June 26, 2021

Ummm … what did he intend then?

Heh.

Brit Hume was not amused, probably because he heard it JUST LIKE THE REST OF US.

In a way, that’s true. He didn’t “suggest” it, he said it. https://t.co/QdsVobh0Ea — Brit Hume (@brithume) June 26, 2021

What Brit said.

Biden didn’t suggest he might veto the bipartisan bill they all bragged about.

He said if it was the only bill they sent to his desk he would veto it.

Even his "clarification" explicitly says "I said…" — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) June 26, 2021

Exactly!! He came out and said it. The old bait and switch — Anne Karl Holtz 🇺🇸 (@Angelinsox) June 27, 2021

So which is true: the lie or the lie about the lie? — Mood (@Mood2_Jay) June 26, 2021

Which lie is the bigger lie?

Heh.

This is nuts.

It doesn’t count if he whispers ! — Mark J (@hhibeachguy) June 27, 2021

OMG, THAT WAS SO CREEPY.

Yeah, we’re using a lot of caps today … it’s Monday morning and the caffeine is floooooowing baby.

Biden couldn't pass gas — Clayton Tramel (@ClaytonTramel) June 26, 2021

Think we’ll just leave it at that.

Yup.

***

