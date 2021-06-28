Everybody … be nice to Wajahat Ali.

He is super scared that families are back to doing normal, family things, that kids are out in the sunshine living their lives being happy, and that the majority of Americans have moved on from being terrified 24/7.

That we are basically back to normal.

And he JUST CAN’T DEAL:

I feel America has forgotten we're still in the middle of a pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 people, and there's a deadly Delta Plus strain, and our kids are still not vaccinated. Sigh. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 27, 2021

*sigh*

It would be rude to tell Wajahat to shove that ‘sigh’ where the sun doesn’t shine so we won’t say that.

Nope.

I see packed restaurants and people inside stores and malls and their kids aren't wearing masks. I feel I'm in a horror movie. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 27, 2021

Then stay home, dude.

Wear 50 masks.

Lock your doors.

And feel free to live the rest of your life in FEAR …

That’s your prerogative.

But the rest of us are done.

I’m sorry you are too afraid of dying than enjoying living. Typical Socialist. — Gay White Boy Summer (@BCinKW) June 27, 2021

Typical.

Yeah we're not waiting on you to get over it. https://t.co/lefnvLIusy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2021

That seems like something you should discuss with a therapist. I hope you get better soon. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 28, 2021

Thoughts and prayers for you in this terrible time. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 28, 2021

All the thoughts and prayers.

Then stay home. Don't ever leave your house again. Have you thought maybe, just maybe, these people have their vaccines? If you have your vaccine then you're fine. Stop being a drama king. — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) June 28, 2021

Drama King.

Nice, Mary.

Delta Plus is where you pay extra to be paranoid without commercial interruption https://t.co/589XKCSTGE — MDub, Pete's human (@emmdub559) June 28, 2021

Have you considered that you might have agoraphobia? — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 28, 2021

You just need therapy. — 48™️ (@fadde) June 28, 2021

So much therapy.

Hope you get the help that you need. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) June 27, 2021

Vaccines? Yup. Already have. Thank you for your concern. You sir are a gentleman and a saint! — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 28, 2021

Awww, he tried.

Make sure to wear at least two masks when you leave your home, thanks. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) June 28, 2021

ROFL

You need help. — Neal Boortz — Puddin’ Stick (@Talkmaster) June 28, 2021

Sounds like you need some extra strength Midol — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) June 28, 2021

REEEEEEEE!

Sorry that normal life terrifies you. — Elwë Singollo 🧝🏻‍♀️ (@Strangeland_Elf) June 27, 2021

We are not, by any objective measure, “still in the middle of a pandemic” https://t.co/zAHXhYvC5Z — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 28, 2021

BUT FEAR!

ELEVENTY!

MASKS!

We must be afraid!

Praying for you during this difficult time. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 28, 2021

We all are.

Sorta.

Heh.

***

