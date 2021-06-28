Everybody … be nice to Wajahat Ali.

He is super scared that families are back to doing normal, family things, that kids are out in the sunshine living their lives being happy, and that the majority of Americans have moved on from being terrified 24/7.

That we are basically back to normal.

And he JUST CAN’T DEAL:

*sigh*

It would be rude to tell Wajahat to shove that ‘sigh’ where the sun doesn’t shine so we won’t say that.

Nope.

Then stay home, dude.

Wear 50 masks.

Lock your doors.

And feel free to live the rest of your life in FEAR …

That’s your prerogative.

But the rest of us are done.

Typical.

All the thoughts and prayers.

Drama King.

Nice, Mary.

So much therapy.

Awww, he tried.

ROFL

REEEEEEEE!

BUT FEAR!

ELEVENTY!

MASKS!

We must be afraid!

We all are.

Sorta.

Heh.

***

