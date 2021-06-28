Lefties trying to cancel Toyota. Alrighty then.

We’re pretty sure it’s the opposite of ethical to try and put a corporation out of business because of their people’s beliefs but hey, what do we know? Not to mention there is nothing funnier than a leftist/progressive group claiming they have the right to point the ethical finger at others.

Really with this crap?

If you buy a Toyota, you're funding the politicians who tried to overturn the election — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) June 27, 2021

So Al Gore?

Hillary Clinton?

Help us understand which election you’re talking about, CREW.

Dolts.

Lol Donald Trump made liberals hate Prius. The man truly is a legend https://t.co/c3H7TfJrjv — Travis (@TWines4congress) June 28, 2021

That is pretty damn funny.

Molly Jong-Fast was OUTRAGED … we know, you’re shocked. And since she dropped an f-bomb we’re not going to bother with her (ugh, she’s really not worth the time to screenshot), plus this takedown of her tweet is far more fun to include in our piece.

Molly, are you choking on your hypocrisy right now? Did you try to cancel @Toyota for donating to Democrats in 2016? https://t.co/Of6VTki0m3 pic.twitter.com/ZlVKWSf2Ll — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) June 28, 2021

Choking on hypocrisy.

Such a fitting phrase for our pals on the Left.

They funded Hillary Clinton? https://t.co/R0MEqcN1AO — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 28, 2021

See what we mean?

Our family has three cars.

Two are Toyotas, one is a Honda.

We will continue to buy Toyotas because they are excellent cars. https://t.co/FC1FsnYAzs — Ge🤦🏻‍♀️rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) June 28, 2021

Crazy talk.

You are not. Because that’s not how going concerns work. An excerpt from the children’s guide to understanding some business. https://t.co/Pofw9pW19d — Hooch Acquisition Corp (@barrelproofing) June 28, 2021

Americans will continue to buy Toyotas bc they're good, dependable cars and everything isn't about politics you roach excrement. https://t.co/cn1vMXWnQA — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 28, 2021

Roach excrement. Nice.

If you watch any movie ever produced by Hollywood, you're funding the politicians who tried to overturn the election and baby killing. https://t.co/CV5imVdzg5 — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) June 28, 2021

Keep up the good work. Maybe we can shut down some major corporations and put people outta work. Should help Biden plenty. https://t.co/GLFFAhWTcu — Homer (@Spoken_Easy) June 28, 2021

You hate a Japanese car now to own Trump….smh https://t.co/gH2lX9YDOL — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts🤔 (@MRSpinkston85) June 28, 2021

That hate and paranoia ain’t gonna fuel itself ya’ know.

***

