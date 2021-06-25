It’s official.

Is it though?

Ha.

HA ha.

Ha ha HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Holy crap …

It's official. Florida whistleblower Rebekah Jones is running for Congress against @mattgaetz.https://t.co/aGkz9v373w pic.twitter.com/YsVWVd5MLr — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) June 23, 2021

Rebekah Jones.

Running for office.

We especially like that campaign photo … look at how thoughtful she is and stuff. Totally not unhinged or jumping any sharks.

Sorry, we can’t … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Issues: "Unlike some of Florida's current representatives," presumably @RepMattGaetz, "you won't find me in Las Vegas on a traitor tour of the country for my own self-promotion. I will be available to you…" pic.twitter.com/JRrxTRbQCJ — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) June 23, 2021

*snort*

Oh Rebekah, honey, just stop.

Jones says she's filing with the FEC on Friday. — Grant Stern is fully vaccinated (@grantstern) June 23, 2021

Well, we’ll certainly keep our eyes open for that little nugget of info, now won’t we?

Imagine living in this godforsaken congressional district https://t.co/lT8bNstdCe — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 25, 2021

She doesn't even live in Florida. https://t.co/u47tvzlWMP — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 25, 2021

That could be problematic, right?

Perhaps she will now be willing to answer the questions regarding her felonious sabotage of websites belonging to the State of Florida, and the massive ethical issues that arise from those attacks? — Douglas Turner (@mkedgt2) June 25, 2021

Does she have any qualifications? — Uncle Den ™️ (@denwee) June 25, 2021

The race between Matt Gaetz and Rebekah Jones features a candidate facing criminal charges for sex crimes involving a student. It’s not Gaetz. — Donny Ferguson (@DonnyFerguson) June 23, 2021

Ouch.

Lol, good luck. The majority of the country already knows she is a fraud. It takes a real narcissist to think you can run and win after all her crap. — Pres Jim Eagle (@ThomasSzymon) June 23, 2021

She will lose by 30 points. — Cry me a river (@PhillyToMaine) June 23, 2021

She is the fraudster, yes? — Okay. (@corrcomm) June 23, 2021

Haha… the grift is strong with this one. — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) June 25, 2021

Was her scam gofundme running out? She’s a grifter, nothing more. — argument winner (boop/bop/beep) (@jontheharris) June 25, 2021

Scientist my ass — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) June 23, 2021

love her empty gaze into nowhere, Just like her campaign — 🏳️‍🌈Dr. Miro🇧🇬Slav.MD (@gaydraka) June 23, 2021

Yikes-ville.

Not a popular move for the so-called whistleblower.

Heh.

