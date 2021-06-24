CRT is and always has been a boil on the butt of humanity.

Sorry, not sorry.

This thread from one of our favorites, The Gormogons, describes the course as taken by a straight white guy in the early 1990s.

Definitely worth a read:

Fundamentally MARXIST.

30 years ago.

Yup.

As much as the Left is trying to make this about the Right not wanting to teach race history or slavery, it’s clearly not the case. You know when they start down the path of, ‘You don’t even know what X is,’ they are running out of debate points.

Looking at you, Joy Reid.

We can so relate to this moron.

Heh.

!!!

But CRT is not the way to address it.

All.

Day.

That.

^^^

And the infighting and division will get worse.

For generations to come.

And they wonder why parents are fighting against this so hard:

***

