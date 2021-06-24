We’re not entirely sure why horrible people on the Left feel the need to record themselves and post their insanity all over TikTok but here we are. Earlier we covered the mother who was complaining about her five-year-old and her ‘white girl tears,’ and now we have this teacher.

From Iowa.

Who is angry because she can’t teach kids to judge one another based on their skin color.

Warning, NSFW language:

Why are so many teachers LIKE THIS?

You know what, don’t answer that.

Instead, keep watching.

What the Hell is Latinx?

And why does she have BLM posters up in her class? And the Pride flag?

Ugh, she is painful.

She was virtual.

Shocking.

Oh FFS.

Equity and racial team … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Un-white-washed.

No cops in schools.

Good Lord.

How many cats does this woman have?

It just gets scarier and scarier.

Meep.

OMG, NOT THE PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE?!

NOT THE AMERICAN FLAG?!?!!?!?!?

She didn’t want kids back in the classroom.

Wanna guess if she’s in an association or union?

Sort of smacks of classroom activism.

Ya’ think?

***

