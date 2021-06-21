You KNOW the Washington Post done screwed up BIGLY if we’re covering them twice in a day about the SAME STORY. Remember that other story we wrote this morning about Christopher Rufo eviscerating them for their awful hit piece on him?

Welp, seems he figured out why they did that and he wrote ANOTHER thread just burying them this time.

Boo.

And.

Yah.

Just like our ‘betters’ in the Democratic Party.

They want to install race supremacy.

Keeping us all divided.

Trending

Don’t fall for it.

Seriously.

We all have to start paying attention and putting a stop to this.

Ding ding ding.

Don’t let them paint you with an ugly broad brush that makes it easier for them to objectify and vilify you.

What he said.

All damn day.

Unite around a common purpose.

We love that.

Now if we could just get the other side to listen up …

***

Related:

‘Jewish, yes. Blacks … not really.’ Ken Vogel’s thread on the all-white club Dem. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse belongs to a DAMNING eye-opener

Mollie Hemingway DROPS Maggie Haberman for trying to use media’s CRAP reporting on Wilton Manors Pride parade accident to play the victim

‘THIS is how the media LIES’: Christopher Rufo takes WaPo’s hit-piece against him (and his CRT fight) APART lie-by-nasty lie in KICKA*S thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christopher RufoRace SupremacyWashington Postwhite supremacy