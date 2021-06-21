You KNOW the Washington Post done screwed up BIGLY if we’re covering them twice in a day about the SAME STORY. Remember that other story we wrote this morning about Christopher Rufo eviscerating them for their awful hit piece on him?

Welp, seems he figured out why they did that and he wrote ANOTHER thread just burying them this time.

Boo.

And.

Yah.

It all makes sense now: the Washington Post published a 3,000-word fake hitpiece against me because they really want to defend race essentialism and "White racial identity." I'm fighting against race supremacy; the Washington Post wants to install it everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Ag4vLf4p8A — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 21, 2021

Just like our ‘betters’ in the Democratic Party.

They want to install race supremacy.

Keeping us all divided.

The game is that they want to create an essentialized racial category ("whiteness"), load it with negative connotations, then impose it on individuals through guilt, shame, and school indoctrination. This approach is reductive, manipulative, and malicious. Don't fall for it. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 21, 2021

Don’t fall for it.

Seriously.

We all have to start paying attention and putting a stop to this.

The way out of this Kafka trap is to reject the framework of race essentialism, refuse to allow your enemies to impose a hostile identity onto you, and define yourself as an individual with a specific heritage that is meaningful to you. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 21, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Don’t let them paint you with an ugly broad brush that makes it easier for them to objectify and vilify you.

Americans of different racial backgrounds can build on a shared culture. I have more in common with a black American than I do with a Finnish fisherman; and a black American has more in common with me than with a Congolese farmer. Let's unite around that shared experience. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 21, 2021

What he said.

All damn day.

Finally, don't let institutions like the Washington Post manufacture racism, divide us from one another, and tear this country apart. The elites want to move us into racial retrograde. It's up to us to fight back, build a shared culture, and unite around a common purpose. 🇺🇸 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 21, 2021

Unite around a common purpose.

We love that.

Now if we could just get the other side to listen up …

***

