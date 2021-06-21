We’re thinking the Global Times might want to start with deleting this tweet, this story … and heck, maybe even their account. Defending China when it comes to the violation of human rights?

SERIOUSLY?

From The Global Times:

As the 47th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council is scheduled to be held in Geneva on Monday, the Global Times learned that Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and some other Western countries have worked to misuse the UN platform to bring topics on China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hyped untenable “genocide” allegations against China.

However, Chinese experts said that whatever inflammatory allegations these countries have been making, their political farce has got no legal basis from the international laws nor will they get support from the international community.

Cartel of killers.

Really?

And gosh, if China SAYS SO …

Oops.

Trending

Oops again.

And again.

And again.

And again.

Sensing a theme here.

And again.

And again.

And again.

And again.

And again.

Yeah, definitely a theme.

Hope Xi sees this, bro.

***

Related:

Mollie Hemingway DROPS Maggie Haberman for trying to use media’s CRAP reporting on Wilton Manors Pride parade accident to play the victim

‘THIS is how the media LIES’: Christopher Rufo takes WaPo’s hit-piece against him (and his CRT fight) APART lie-by-nasty lie in KICKA*S thread

Dick took the L! Blue check’s attempt at OWNING Ann Coulter over horrific Juneteenth Chicago shooting goes SO bad he deactivates (we have his tweet)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CanadaChinaGlobal Timeshuman-rightsUKUSViolations