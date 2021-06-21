We’re thinking the Global Times might want to start with deleting this tweet, this story … and heck, maybe even their account. Defending China when it comes to the violation of human rights?
SERIOUSLY?
Western countries think they have moral high ground to accuse #China of committing violation of #HumanRights, but what we see in the history of #US, #Canada, & #UK are American dream of genocide, aboriginal slaughter grounds, and Murderous colonial cradle. https://t.co/qpg6wgfKWJ pic.twitter.com/TGkxpXkja2
— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 20, 2021
From The Global Times:
As the 47th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council is scheduled to be held in Geneva on Monday, the Global Times learned that Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and some other Western countries have worked to misuse the UN platform to bring topics on China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hyped untenable “genocide” allegations against China.
However, Chinese experts said that whatever inflammatory allegations these countries have been making, their political farce has got no legal basis from the international laws nor will they get support from the international community.
Cartel of killers.
Really?
And gosh, if China SAYS SO …
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 20, 2021
Oops.
Yes, @globaltimesnews, I remember this dark chapter from the American Revolution (pictured).
What's that…? pic.twitter.com/8HOgElqtce
— Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) June 20, 2021
Oops again.
— Amy “Sushi Girl” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) June 21, 2021
And again.
— #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) June 20, 2021
And again.
— Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) June 20, 2021
And again.
@redsteeze @PolitiBunny pic.twitter.com/gXmWhH9ECm
— Chuck Sperling (@chuckontheright) June 20, 2021
Sensing a theme here.
You, however, continue to commit violations to this day. pic.twitter.com/V04zDGzVIQ
— Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) June 20, 2021
And again.
— James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) June 21, 2021
And again.
— DLass (@Wwlasss) June 21, 2021
And again.
— 2BarkingWesties (@2BarkingWesties) June 21, 2021
And again.
— Tag Sherman (@TagSherman) June 20, 2021
And again.
— Jon (@faroutmadman) June 21, 2021
Yeah, definitely a theme.
You Commies are really bad at propaganda.
— Will Collier (@willcollier) June 21, 2021
Hope Xi sees this, bro.
