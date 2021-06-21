We’re thinking the Global Times might want to start with deleting this tweet, this story … and heck, maybe even their account. Defending China when it comes to the violation of human rights?

SERIOUSLY?

Western countries think they have moral high ground to accuse #China of committing violation of #HumanRights , but what we see in the history of #US , #Canada , & #UK are American dream of genocide, aboriginal slaughter grounds, and Murderous colonial cradle. https://t.co/qpg6wgfKWJ pic.twitter.com/TGkxpXkja2

From The Global Times:

As the 47th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council is scheduled to be held in Geneva on Monday, the Global Times learned that Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and some other Western countries have worked to misuse the UN platform to bring topics on China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and hyped untenable “genocide” allegations against China.

However, Chinese experts said that whatever inflammatory allegations these countries have been making, their political farce has got no legal basis from the international laws nor will they get support from the international community.