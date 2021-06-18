Nothing to see here.

Just some redacted docs explaining how California Democrats have access to a rapid response team at Twitter.

A team that removes tweets at the request of Democrats.

Huh.

And you know it’s not just California Dems who have access to this ‘response team’.

California Democrats have access to a rapid response team at Twitter, which takes down tweets at the request of Democrats. pic.twitter.com/czsJm9XBE7 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 18, 2021

Welp, there it is.

Assume there is a government toadie behind every suspension on social media. — Waiting for GoDoge (@Schismocracy) June 18, 2021

Ahem.

Just helping the totally impartial and fact-based content monitors. — matt dooley (@mdooley) June 18, 2021

See? No big woop.

Not at all.

Dave Rubin’s response is perfection:

I’ve been doxxed, threatened, libeled and had endless coordinated attacks on my account. Despite all my connections I can’t get a human on email or phone. It’s a rigged game and we all keep playing. For now… https://t.co/PJIwWkfRf2 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 18, 2021

Doxed.

Threatened.

Libeled.

Endless attacks on his account.

We get it.

And nobody at Twitter gives or does a damn thing about it. Wrong team?

How Fortified Elections work…https://t.co/UpPbLhA77L — Jef Brads (@JefBrads) June 18, 2021

*cough cough* fortified *cough cough*

twitter is a cesspool — Stonk Hunter (@stonk_hunter) June 18, 2021

This is an insult to cesspools everywhere.

Our apologies to cesspools.

heh

Sort of reminds this editor of the tweet she sent about there NOT BEING A Q that Twitter forced her to delete with a lock. Or that time they locked her for sharing an email between Zuckerberg and Fauci.

Their TOS is no longer about protecting users, it’s about protecting Democrats.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

