So should we just start calling CNN the CCP? CCPN?

Asking for a friend.

"Within days, China will reach a staggering 1 billion doses in its Covid-19 vaccination drive — a scale and speed unrivaled by any other country in the world." Analysis by @Nectar_Gan & @lauraliuhe https://t.co/LB5WJYoEJ5 — CNN (@CNN) June 18, 2021

ELEVENTY BILLION VACCINATIONS!!!

Is CNN just publishing CCP press releases now? Not a word on here about how the Chinese vaccines have shown to have much lower efficacy. Also, as acknowledged at the end, several countries (inc US) have a higher vaccination rate per capita w more effective vaccines. https://t.co/MLaTye23vk — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 18, 2021

We hope Xi sees this, CNN.

"Man, CNN is really good at pushing Communist propaganda!!" ~ PRAVDA foundershttps://t.co/WMkrG5xfv7 — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 18, 2021

Great! If only their vaccines actually worked…. — James Wahoo (@RichmondWahoo) June 18, 2021

Yea, but, their vaccines suck — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) June 18, 2021

But nobody’s vaccine sucks MORE! – CNN probably.

“Praise to the motherland of China, they cured Covid after it originated in the US.” – CNN pic.twitter.com/hp6glTP4SH — DLass (@Wwlasss) June 18, 2021

Don’t even get us started.

***

Related:

Christopher Rufo BLASTS Joy Reid for being all big and bad talking smack about him on her show (while still refusing to debate him about CRT)

‘The market has spoken and your show is f**ing TERRIBLE.’ Joe Rogan just buries ‘not a real human’ Brian Stelter and HUZZAH (watch)

‘But go ahead and keep losing, y’all.’ Kira Davis makes EXCELLENT case for why opposing Juneteenth is a ridiculous hill for the Right to die on