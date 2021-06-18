You would think someone who calls themselves a ‘debunker’ would be a teensy bit more careful when debunking something fairly major on social media. Seems Mike Rothschild really and truly thought the Black father who decimated Critical Race Theory is Candace Owens’ brother.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Welp, his debunking was QUICKLY debunked …

At first I was like But then I was like pic.twitter.com/uv1ueaIPdF — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 18, 2021

This is lot of words for him to say "all bl*ck people look the same to me" — the one eyed alpaca (@skugern) June 18, 2021

And to his credit, he did admit to stepping on his own … foot.

Sorta.

He MIGHT not be her brother?

Apparently he might not be Owens' brother, but he's definitely a conservative activist and YouTube content creator, and the video is still a hoax. pic.twitter.com/dNTiVQT1rO — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) June 18, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

It’s weird that if he was Candace Owen’s brother, it would make a difference He can’t speak because of his sister? — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) June 18, 2021

Apparently not?

Everyone who disagrees with me is a Republican or Democratic Party operative. — James Martin (@JamesMa01969444) June 18, 2021

The art of the double down — Bacicot (@bacicot) June 18, 2021

And it’s painful here.

A classic “yeah but still!!!” — etb (@eltoroboracho) June 18, 2021

But then he tried to switch gears …

Where are Ty Smith's medical degrees from, and what are they in? — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) June 18, 2021

Maybe he should ask Smith before making a fool of himself on Twitter? Just thinking out loud.

Yeah, that's wrong. The rest is right. He's no random concerned parent, he's an activist and content creator. — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) June 18, 2021

He’s no random concerned parent.

Because you know, no activist or content creator would ever be a parent.

Or have medical degrees.

Oh, wait.

Ahem.

How is this video (https://t.co/uqKf177AHf) fake? He didn’t say those words? It’s a dub? you know, for a guy who makes a living attacking conspiracy theorists, you kind of seem like one cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/f1v9HUWpQ9 — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 18, 2021

Takes one to know one?

And of course, this guy is selling a book …

Just a casual chat about America's end times. And here's the link to the book:https://t.co/KbbwL5wXo3 — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd) June 18, 2021

He also seems to think Q is a real thing.

Don’t make that face.

Heh.

***

Related:

He’s RIGHT you know: Steven Crowder’s explanation for WHY Dems desperately want to control all speech will DEFINITELY leave a mark

‘CNN just publishing CCP press releases’? AG points out something pretty damn pathetic about CNN’s China COVID-19 vax headline

Christopher Rufo BLASTS Joy Reid for being all big and bad talking smack about him on her show (while still refusing to debate him about CRT)