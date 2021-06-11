Yup, Adam Schiff is still a Schitt For Brains.

It feels like it’s been forever since we last wrote about Adam … and that’s not a bad thing.

Maybe he missed it but Biden has tens of thousands of migrant kids not only separated from their ‘parents’, but in cages as well.

Watch this dope if you can stand it:

What’s a travesty is that this guy still has a job and Trump doesn’t.

Remember when he fell for that prank and tried to get nudes of Trump?

Good times.

Yeah, Schiffty, what about them?

WTG indeed.

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

***

