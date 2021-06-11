Yup, Adam Schiff is still a Schitt For Brains.

It feels like it’s been forever since we last wrote about Adam … and that’s not a bad thing.

Maybe he missed it but Biden has tens of thousands of migrant kids not only separated from their ‘parents’, but in cages as well.

Watch this dope if you can stand it:

.@RepAdamSchiff: “It’s a travesty that we ever separated children from their families and allowed them to be disconnected from their loved ones for so long.” pic.twitter.com/xu3tezORnz — The Hill (@thehill) June 11, 2021

What’s a travesty is that this guy still has a job and Trump doesn’t.

Remember when he fell for that prank and tried to get nudes of Trump?

Good times.

What about the 20,000 kids in the Biden cages? — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) June 11, 2021

Yeah, Schiffty, what about them?

Well you know how that happened? Because of the laws you morons in Congress passed. Between your legislation and various judicial orders, that was the net result of enforcing the law. The power was always in YOUR hands to change it. But you’d rather just point fingers. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) June 11, 2021

Adam Schiff supports child trafficking. Way to go Adam — Joel App (@AppyJoel) June 11, 2021

WTG indeed.

640 percent increase over this same month a year ago, and that means the kids in cages too. This might not have been the smartest thing you could say at this moment. But then, you were never very smart. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) June 11, 2021

LOL….#AdamSchiff is a nauseating excuse for a human. — Milo™ (@chasbottom) June 11, 2021

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

***

