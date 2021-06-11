Since the fight against Critical Race Theory is really taking off, people who don’t have a real argument against the RACIST AF theory are starting to claim people just don’t understand what it really is. Sort of like morons who support socialism claiming it’s only failed because it’s never actually been instituted correctly.

Or something.

Morons like Joy Reid.

Oops, sorry. That was mean. Apologies to morons everywhere for comparing them to Joy:

The answer to Marc’s question is “no.” None of these people who have made attacking Critical Race Theory their life’s work HAVE ANY IDEA WHAT CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS!!!! https://t.co/jHMvdYGZ6I — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 11, 2021

Except we DO know what it is.

This is why so many of us OPPOSE IT.

Christopher Rufo was good enough to offer to come on her show and put her claim to the test.

Joy, let's put your claim to the test. I will happily come on your show and debate critical race theory with you. https://t.co/MRtWMhoWNe — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 11, 2021

Chris better be careful, homophobic time-traveling hackers follow Joy Reid around.

And *crickets*

Oh, in case you were wondering if Rufo actually knows what Critical Race Theory is … yup.

The political left has adopted the silly argument that conservatives "don't even know the definition of critical race theory." Here's a definition from my CRT Briefing Book, a free resource for parents, schools, and policymakers: https://t.co/xBLjQflo3J pic.twitter.com/IaGbx1xPCA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) June 9, 2021

And so do the rest of us:

The answer to your fact-free statement is "yes". Most of us KNOW EXACTLY WHAT CRITICAL RACE THEORY IS!!! and that's why we oppose. Now shut your annoying pie hole. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 11, 2021

Joy… you're a race baiting twit. Please enlighten us on CRT. CRT tells children that POC are in constant oppression and cannot succeed without the help of their oppressors the, White demons. — 🍀 WinnteryTab 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇮🇱 (@Winning4Him) June 11, 2021

it's how you racist a'holes on the left attempt to divide our nation. and that's all we need to know, pig. — Scrap's back (@ChuckVonScrap) June 11, 2021

Ouch.

C’mon Joy, if you have any shred of honesty and credibility you’ll take @realchrisrufo up on his offer. But of course, we all know you won’t because you’re not about getting to the truth. https://t.co/nOrj5k51mD — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) June 11, 2021

Sorry you want people to be brainswashed and they don’t want to be. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) June 11, 2021

Ding ding ding.

***

