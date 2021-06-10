Ugh, sounds like Virginia Heffernan would be the WORST neighbor.

Isn’t she the one who was so broken because her Trump-supporting neighbors dug her out of her snow-filled driveway? Seems she’s still pretty tone-deaf when it comes to what it means to be a good neighbor.

She wants real-estate listings to include the prevalence of gun ownership for a 50-mile radius of a neighborhood.

She thinks gun ownership equals a bad neighborhood. REALLY?! lol

A meaningful tax on their second amendment rights.

Wow.

What do you want to bet she does NOT turn her lights on on Halloween night?

You know the face you make when someone suggests something so painfully stupid that it’s literally painful for you to read it?

Yup, just made that face.

Heh.

We’d like real-estate listings to warn us if people like Virginia live in the neighborhood.

Just sayin’.

***

Tags: gun ownershipreal estateVirginia Heffernan