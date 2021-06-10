Ugh, sounds like Virginia Heffernan would be the WORST neighbor.

Isn’t she the one who was so broken because her Trump-supporting neighbors dug her out of her snow-filled driveway? Seems she’s still pretty tone-deaf when it comes to what it means to be a good neighbor.

She wants real-estate listings to include the prevalence of gun ownership for a 50-mile radius of a neighborhood.

Real-estate listings should include prevalence of gun-ownership in a 50-mile radius and number of annual mass shootings in the region. Time to change what a “bad neighborhood” is. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) June 8, 2021

She thinks gun ownership equals a bad neighborhood. REALLY?! lol

…and introduce a meaningful tax on guns and gun violence. No one should say “this is a great place to raise kids” about neighborhoods where even one person has an assault rifle. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) June 8, 2021

A meaningful tax on their second amendment rights.

Wow.

What do you want to bet she does NOT turn her lights on on Halloween night?

The metric would be simple. Example: Staten Island (pop 474k) has 4x the gun ownership per capita of the Bronx (pop 1.4m). — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) June 8, 2021

If that reads as safer or more frer to some people, Staten Island is for them. If not, maybe time for the Bronx. Take race, class, politics out of the real-estate equation. — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) June 8, 2021

You know the face you make when someone suggests something so painfully stupid that it’s literally painful for you to read it?

Yup, just made that face.

50 miles is a big radius Take Evanston, IL – is it now a "bad" neighborhood b/c it's within 50 miles of a lot of areas w/ shootings? Not quite sure what your goal is here? — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) June 9, 2021

Violent crime is already the key factor in property values. The left doesn’t realize this, because they ignore the criminal use of guns in order to attack the law abiding gun owners — Scottergate (@Scottergate) June 9, 2021

You and your box wine swilling friends think this one was a good idea? — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) June 9, 2021

Heh.

We’d like real-estate listings to warn us if people like Virginia live in the neighborhood.

Just sayin’.

