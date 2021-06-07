Twitter has suspended wannabe COVID whistleblower Rebekah Jones.

Womp womp.

Twitter has suspended the account of Rebekah Jones, former dashboard designer for the Florida Department of Health. pic.twitter.com/7Zea1XqI1J — Max (@MaxNordau) June 7, 2021

Dashboard designer.

Heh.

Sounds like she got nabbed for pushing spam.

OFFICIAL NOTICE: "Your account, GeoRebekah has been suspended for violating the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam."https://t.co/YS5d9uDt6O pic.twitter.com/FM7cUPN8EO — Max (@MaxNordau) June 7, 2021

Bummer.

Guess she figured out you can’t post the same story over and over again to somehow prove you’re not a fraud, even on Twitter.

Making fun of Dr. Naomi Wolf after she got suspended?

No Bueno.

This feels a little bit like karma, Rebekah.

Twitter says it has suspended Rebekah Jones for “Violating our rules against platform manipulation and spam.” Jones says she is planning to appeal and that the suspension could last “a day or two.” Tells me “Maybe sharing that article 50 times was a few times too many…” pic.twitter.com/knl4NhdneC — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) June 7, 2021

Except that’s not all …

Yeah, maybe. But then she shared it a few hundred times more after that. And she bought followers. And she engaged in targeted harassment. https://t.co/T9OIRPPhco — Max (@MaxNordau) June 7, 2021

Oopsie.

Since when did Twitter start telling people specifics of bans? Sounds like her being her and making stuff up. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) June 7, 2021

They don’t typically tell you exactly why you’re suspended, especially if it’s spam.

What's interesting is that it's a quick automated appeal typically for those people hit with that rule. She's having to go through manual appeal. — Kaitain 🇺🇸 (@Kaitain_US) June 7, 2021

Jones is a conspiracy clown and a mentally unhinged pathological liar. — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) June 7, 2021

She posted it 50 times in less than 5 minutes. The article itself isn't spam. Her use of the platform is. https://t.co/IBDIrOB9ov — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 7, 2021

Yeah, you can’t do that.

***

Related:

Bree Newsome’s batsh*t thread about a ‘coordinated effort’ to turn USA into an apartheid state accidentally hits Biden RIGHT upside the head

What an A*S: Blue-check pastor who wrote a book lecturing others NOT to be a jerk called OUT for being a serious jerk in screenshot-filled thread

‘I believe in science’ has turned into ‘Do not question authority’: EPIC thread embarrasses media and the Left for their obsessive slobbering over Fauci