A pastor. Really?

Yeah yeah yeah, we’ve written about John Pavlovitz before (and in fact, this editor is blocked) but every time we see something about him cross our timelines we just can’t figure out how a pastor could behave like such a toad on Twitter. Not to mention a toad who wrote a book lecturing other people not to be toads.

Welcome to 2021, folks.

Look, I’m a Reform rabbi. I don’t always act the way folks expect clergy to act. And I chose to avoid the pulpit because I didn’t want to pretend I was nicer than I am. But if you’re a pastor who’s gonna write a book lecturing people about not being jerks, maybe don’t be one. pic.twitter.com/xk9SUvFzE8 — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) June 6, 2021

‘You poor, insecure incel.’

Calling Manchin a traitorous coward?

We took a gander at the good pastor’s timeline ourselves and yeah … it’s bad.

I don't care about bipartisanship, I care about protecting humanity. If the fight for that humanity places me on one side of a partisan political line, that likely points to the inhumanity on the other side of it.https://t.co/uUtsNZiAkG — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 7, 2021

Sure, John.

Republicans are mortally terrified of American voters. We are their only outstanding obstacle to unabated rule. We are the single remaining line of defense Democracy has left here. So we'd better defend it.https://t.co/1zayBENLqm — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) June 7, 2021

But you know, he doesn’t care about bipartisanship.

HA HA HA HA HA

Note, we should thank John (we guess) because if we weren’t digging around on his timeline we would never have realized Joy Reid has us blocked.

Good to see we’re not missing much:

I was today old when I found out what "FUPA" is, thanks to #Trumppants… and now I'm emotionally scarred. So thanks for that, Twitter. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) June 6, 2021

And on and on and on.

Like Jonathan says above, if the pastor wants to be a jerk more power to him (we like to think that’s one of the few freedoms we have left on social media) BUT if he wrote a book about not being a jerk? Dude.

I should say “ONE REASON I chose to avoid the pulpit…”

Lol there were lots. — Jonathan Greenberg (@JGreenbergSez) June 6, 2021

Even though he's a Unitarian, his book says that he believes people shouldn't be jerks. But he doesn't practice what he preaches. — Hypertorus (@Rite_Brite) June 6, 2021

I read your tweet before looking at the pic. I laughed out loud when I saw who it was — good one! — Ed Preston (@edpreston) June 6, 2021

He’s a total ass. — Amy (@auntieamy90) June 6, 2021

Are you suggesting he read a book? perhaps even his book? pic.twitter.com/i59pqU3XnO — I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) June 6, 2021

Ding ding ding.

***

