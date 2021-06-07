For far too many people on the Left, Fauci has truly become the High Priest of COVID, and they are his flock.

This is why they become so incredibly ANGRY when anyone questions their “Savior’s” motives, ideas, or actions. This thread does a pretty exceptional job of explaining the whole crazy mess.

"The Democratic Party has become the party not of science, but of fealty to the clerics of science. 'I believe in science' has come to mean, 'I do not question expert authority,' which is as antithetical to the scientific spirit as you can get …"https://t.co/8A9Cw1VLSB — Cruadin (@cruadin) June 6, 2021

I do not question expert authority.

That is terrifying.

We’re Americans, dammit. We question everything (and everybody)!

"The modern scientific research industry is like a cross between a giant perpetual motion machine and a game of musical chairs. Scientific research is underwritten, in large part, by a steady stream of government funding …" — Cruadin (@cruadin) June 6, 2021

Is this sort of like those climate change scientists who receive bank from the gov and who keep insisting climate change is manmade? Asking for a friend.

"… To keep the lights on in their labs, scientists need to tap into that stream. They do so by designing research projects that conform to whatever the government prioritizes at any particular moment." — Cruadin (@cruadin) June 6, 2021

Projects that conform to whatever government prioritizes at any particular moment.

Almost like COVID was pretty damn lucrative.

Hell, it was for Andrew Cuomo … and we all know Fauci is the highest-paid federal employee.

"At every such juncture, we’ve been admonished to 'believe the science.' But this is not science; it’s politics. Science demands a reflexive posture of skepticism toward received wisdom, tempered by trust in empirical evidence …" — Cruadin (@cruadin) June 6, 2021

This is not science.

IT’S POLITICS.

So.

Much.

This.

"… Bowing habitually to expert authority on the strength of titles and credentials is the antithesis of the scientific mindset. It is precisely what Democrats adopted the “party of science” moniker to reject: willful obedience to those who hold cultural and political power." — Cruadin (@cruadin) June 6, 2021

It’s all about pretending the things they are doing to limit your freedoms are for your own good.

And far too many people bought into it over the past 15 months.

***

