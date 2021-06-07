We get that Bree Newsome was trying to point the finger at evil Republicans in her ridiculous thread about the US becoming an apartheid state BUT we have to remind her (and gosh, you’d think SHE would know) that Biden is president.

And that the people she complains about in her thread were, for the most part, Democrats. Republicans weren’t shutting their states down during the pandemic …

Take a look:

We’re facing a massive, coordinated effort to lay the foundation for USA to be an apartheid state, with a majority nonwhite population that’s still dominated by a white minority. The effort to restrict voting, education about racism, protest & free assembly are all part of it. — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) June 6, 2021

Huh? Nobody is restricting voting, they’re protecting the vote. And sorry not sorry, any theory that teaches children to hate their own skin color is RACIST.

She was rolling, though.

They used the pandemic to further increase wealth inequality & set the lower classes back. Now they’re following it up by restricting our ability to organize against it. This is an extremely critical time in the fight against the oppression of the ruling class. — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) June 6, 2021

They?

Who is “they”?

It was Democrats like Cuomo, Newsom, Northam, Whitmer, Wolf, Murphy, etc. who shut everything down during the pandemic. We’re not entirely sure she knows who and what the ruling class really is because RIGHT NOW that would be Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, etc.

Unless, of course, she’s being honest about her complaints BUT we’re pretty sure this is another one of those ‘conservatives bad’ things.

The situation in Palestine and the way the world responded deeply shook the ruling elite because they know that the only way to maintain the status quo is by abandoning democracy in favor of genocide & apartheid. They also know that path is increasingly untenable. — DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) June 6, 2021

WTF?

No seriously, WTAF?

The only way to maintain the status quo is by abandoning democracy in favor of genocide and apartheid?

Huh?

I'm no mathematician but I question her math. The rest of her tweet is just stupidity on display. pic.twitter.com/LLuXv823E7 — Falo Yensid (@GoshJad) June 7, 2021

Wow, this is some serious mental illness. — pete1258 knew (@pete1258) June 7, 2021

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

***

