We get that Bree Newsome was trying to point the finger at evil Republicans in her ridiculous thread about the US becoming an apartheid state BUT we have to remind her (and gosh, you’d think SHE would know) that Biden is president.

And that the people she complains about in her thread were, for the most part, Democrats. Republicans weren’t shutting their states down during the pandemic …

Take a look:

Huh? Nobody is restricting voting, they’re protecting the vote. And sorry not sorry, any theory that teaches children to hate their own skin color is RACIST.

She was rolling, though.

Trending

They?

Who is “they”?

It was Democrats like Cuomo, Newsom, Northam, Whitmer, Wolf, Murphy, etc. who shut everything down during the pandemic. We’re not entirely sure she knows who and what the ruling class really is because RIGHT NOW that would be Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, etc.

Unless, of course, she’s being honest about her complaints BUT we’re pretty sure this is another one of those ‘conservatives bad’ things.

WTF?

No seriously, WTAF?

The only way to maintain the status quo is by abandoning democracy in favor of genocide and apartheid?

Huh?

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

***

Related:

What an A*S: Blue-check pastor who wrote a book lecturing others NOT to be a jerk called OUT for being a serious jerk in screenshot-filled thread

‘I believe in science’ has turned into ‘Do not question authority’: EPIC thread embarrasses media and the Left for their obsessive slobbering over Fauci

‘Stop FUNDING criminals’! Kamala Harris’ ‘greeting’ in Guatemala was LESS than welcoming (and hilariously PERFECT)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: apartheidBidenBree NewsomePalestine