This editor kinda sorta loves this mom.

And the attitude from the school board member correcting her tone? Back off you masked harpy, THIS IS PEACEFUL.

You guys, watch this.

You’ll thank us.

Probably more than once.

This mother in Carmel, NY is not taking any grief in her fight against critical race theory. The board even tries to tone police her, and she had none of it. Wait 'til the mic drop at the end. Full video: https://t.co/MTEJfy7ulm pic.twitter.com/uHbtLEEGsa — Karlyn Borysenko, most dangerous knitter alive 🧶 (@DrKarlynB) June 4, 2021

Doing a fist-pump right now.

Oh yeah.

But then there’s more.

She's not done yet. If anyone knows who this mom is, please put me in touch. I'll have her on my channel in a heartbeat to talk about what her kid's school is doing. Full video: https://t.co/MTEJfy7ulm pic.twitter.com/fsfQTovHMr — Karlyn Borysenko, most dangerous knitter alive 🧶 (@DrKarlynB) June 4, 2021

YAAAAS.

We need so much more of this, now more than ever. Democrats, Leftists, Progressives, and yes, even Marxists have exploited the ‘pandemic’ for the last year-plus to try and reset so many things in this country, education being one of them. If you believe the teacher’s unions and associations kept our kids out of the classroom to ‘keep them safe’ we’ve got a bridge to sell you.

Cheap.

This mom is pissed off, and rightfully so.

Go girl go!!!I pray all parents Wake up!!My kids are grown thank god!!I'm appalled this is happening in America! — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) June 4, 2021

This woman needs to put her foot up Cuomo's backside. — Dr. Doctor 🗣 (@FlaRenegade) June 4, 2021

This woman is a hero. — AT (@akt7860) June 4, 2021

She's hit a home run, a grand slam. I love her too. — Liv Finne (@livfinne) June 4, 2021

Omg I think I'm in love… — A. J. Douglas (@authorajdouglas) June 4, 2021

Yeah, we’re in love too.

Parents are pushing back against Critical Race Theory and it’s AWESOME.

***

