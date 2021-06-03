This definitely is no joke, although we’re starting to think the Loudoun County Public Schools may be a joke, and not a funny one. Seems they have set up a ‘bias reporting system’ that is to be used by students to name and shame their peers for expressing viewpoints ‘inconsistent’ with their extreme political ideology.

Oh, and did we mention only students of color are allowed to use this system?

Yeah, this is really really bad.

But totally expected from one of the worst school districts in the country right now:

Gosh, this won’t be abused, right?

Yikes.

It is absolutely coercion.

Parents are fighting back in Loudoun but it seems like they just keep getting pushed back.

Face being excluded from school leadership positions?

REALLY?

No words.

***

