Joe Biden seems to think the greatest threat facing the US is white supremacy.

Yeah, we know.

It’s stupid.

And to be fair, we’re pretty sure Biden doesn’t ‘think’ much about anything these days and is really nothing more than some sort of Botox-filled puppet spouting lines someone else is feeding him. Klain? Obama? Who knows for sure but this rhetoric (and yes, that’s all it is) is not only divisive but possibly dangerous. Russia, Iran, China … you know they just laugh their as*es off at Biden babbling about white supremacy and pretending Black Americans can’t get accountants or attorneys.

*he really said that*

Gad Saad wrote an epic thread on Biden and as usual, it’s spot-on:

Watching @JoeBiden rail against the "greatest threat facing the US" namely white supremacy is truly a form of mind f**k that is difficult to stomach. It is akin to Biden waking up every day and delivering a speech on the need to stop Hitler from invading the East coast of the — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 3, 2021

Mind f**k.

There’s a term we don’t hear often enough these days.

And ouch.

US, and the necessity to ensure that Genghis Khan does not break through the West coast of the US. Who are the white supremacists? How many are there? How are they the greatest threat to the US? How are they more dangerous than extremists of the Noble Faith? Everyone just — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 3, 2021

THERE ARE WHITE SUPREMACISTS EVERYWHERE! THEY’RE JUST HIDING AND STUFF.

Heh.

nods quietly as an extraordinarily false and divisive narrative is promulgated repeatedly by the supposed leader of the free world. He keeps giving a speech that might have been relevant 100 years ago. It is truly astonishing to watch. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) June 3, 2021

Astonishing and not in a good way.

OBiden is just the talking puppet & the perfect one at that. He's blackmailed up to his plastic surgery enhanced eyebrows & has no choice. Barry Hussein writes the talking points.

Susan Rice puts them in speech form.

OBiden just reads what's put in front of him. — Dr. Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) June 3, 2021

He is projecting. The real white supremacist are the white college liberals. — Crypto💰 Gator!🐊 (@BOLG8TR) June 3, 2021

It's the darkness that makes the left's light shine so brightly and the bogeyman that justifies everything they do. — Gib me dat for free (@_homoduplex) June 3, 2021

American elites are either unable or unwilling to solve the issues which affect us all (eg, healthcare, stable jobs that pay a living wage, a vision of who we are & what we’re about) but wish to retain their privileged positions while speaking down to the unwashed masses. — HungryGhost2 (@hungry_ghost2) June 3, 2021

So much this.

Meanwhile he stops a speech mid sentence to hit on a little girl who is 8 years old… — Creationistlife (@Creationistlife) June 3, 2021

Yup, everything is worse than stupid.

***

