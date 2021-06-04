Apparently, Chuck Modi of Deadspin doesn’t think Twitter should call Andy Ngô a journalist. Weird coming from someone who writes for a sports site that was embarrassed by Ted Cruz SO badly a couple of years ago that people still joke about the good senator from Texas owning them.

Oh, and what’s even worse is Twitter listened.

We can’t get Glenn Youngkin (the GOP candidate for governor in VA) verified BUT this twerp from Deadspin can get Twitter to change a headline?

They just suck.

Dear Twitter, Pls stop calling Andy Ngo a “journalist”. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/2cttoQTw0n — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) June 3, 2021

They can’t have Andy protected by the first now can they?

And responded:

My detractors do this because they want to take away the one thing that all decent people agree on: press freedom is sacred. Who the far-left defines as "press" are those who write what they approve of. Anyone else is a "provocateur" deserving of intimidation & violence. https://t.co/nLnT6IbCj8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2021

Some woke twerp complained to Twitter about its curated news feature describing Andy Ngo as a journalist, so Twitter dutifully complied and removed that description. pic.twitter.com/vvaXD2hPIn — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) June 4, 2021

Shameful.

Luckily, Chuck is getting a teensy bit of pushback over this, and by teensy we mean a sh*tload.

Dear Chuck, Kiss a good man’s ass and bark at the hole.

You’re not the arbiter of journalists. You’re welcome. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) June 4, 2021

Too often, happenings in the real world seem to be drawn directly from dystopian fiction. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) June 4, 2021

So you condone his attempted murder. Got it. — Allen (@allenthegreat01) June 4, 2021

Andy is a journalist who does important work. You're a broken tool who works for Deadspin. You might want to sit this one out, champ. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) June 4, 2021

I’m so sorry this happened to you. — Dr. Ashanti Van Buren (@AshantiVanBuren) June 4, 2021

We’re going to bet Cruz is not happy with the sports blog he owns targeting an Asian journalist.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Truly a form of mind-f**k that’s difficult to stomach’: Gad Saad DISMANTLES Biden and his ‘white supremacy is the greatest threat against US’ rhetoric

‘You work for ME’: Mother from Carmel NY absolutely TEARS the school board a new one over Critical Race Theory and HELL YES (watch)

Wokest of the WOKE –> Thread BLASTS Loudoun County Public Schools and their ‘bias reporting system’ meant to name and shame STUDENTS