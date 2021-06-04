Apparently, Chuck Modi of Deadspin doesn’t think Twitter should call Andy Ngô a journalist. Weird coming from someone who writes for a sports site that was embarrassed by Ted Cruz SO badly a couple of years ago that people still joke about the good senator from Texas owning them.

Oh, and what’s even worse is Twitter listened.

We can’t get Glenn Youngkin (the GOP candidate for governor in VA) verified BUT this twerp from Deadspin can get Twitter to change a headline?

They just suck.

They can’t have Andy protected by the first now can they?

And responded:

Trending

Shameful.

Luckily, Chuck is getting a teensy bit of pushback over this, and by teensy we mean a sh*tload.

We’re going to bet Cruz is not happy with the sports blog he owns targeting an Asian journalist.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘Truly a form of mind-f**k that’s difficult to stomach’: Gad Saad DISMANTLES Biden and his ‘white supremacy is the greatest threat against US’ rhetoric

‘You work for ME’: Mother from Carmel NY absolutely TEARS the school board a new one over Critical Race Theory and HELL YES (watch)

Wokest of the WOKE –> Thread BLASTS Loudoun County Public Schools and their ‘bias reporting system’ meant to name and shame STUDENTS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andy NgoChuck ModiDeadspinjournalisttwitter