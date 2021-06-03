As Twitchy readers know, Brian Stelter tried really hard to go after Glenn Greenwald, and … yeah, it didn’t go well. In fact, it went so badly that Brian became the object of a short news cycle.

And as we’ve said many times, journalists should never be the story.

Then again, is Tater really a journalist?

Eh.

Beyond the fact that Glenn just absolutely embarrassed Tater over his latest ratings (that infomercial of that weird old lady with the magical set of frying pans has been getting more viewers than him), Brian opened himself up for a serious Twitter-beating. Like worse than usual.

Rob Schneider even took a swing:

The toad that is Brian Stelter commenting on @ggreenwald who is arguably the most important journalist of the century, is like listening to a hotdog vendor discuss Michelin Star restaurants. https://t.co/T2WsCjarPO — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) June 2, 2021

That toad …

Heh.

Like listening to a hotdog vendor discuss Michelin Star restaurants.

Booyah.

This meme never gets old.

You know, if the hands weren’t yellow we might even think this was Brian.

I’d prefer you didn’t besmirch the good name of hot dog vendors by comparing them to such atrocities — Church.of.Elon (@ChurchofElon1) June 2, 2021

Heh.

And ouch.

A hot dog vendor who is passionate about wieners to the point of exhaustion.

Your tweet needs this context added to it, please. — Headband Rick (@SealTeamRick86) June 3, 2021

We have questions.

And we’re pretty sure we do not want them answered.

I have to agree with @kurtmetzger that Stelter looks like Divine not in drag. Once you see it you can never un-see it. — Daniel Poone (@beertime79) June 2, 2021

Define NOT in drag.

Holy crap.

He sorta does.

Alrighty, that’s it. We’re out on this one.

***

