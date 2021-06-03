As Twitchy readers know, Brian Stelter tried really hard to go after Glenn Greenwald, and … yeah, it didn’t go well. In fact, it went so badly that Brian became the object of a short news cycle.

And as we’ve said many times, journalists should never be the story.

Then again, is Tater really a journalist?

Eh.

Beyond the fact that Glenn just absolutely embarrassed Tater over his latest ratings (that infomercial of that weird old lady with the magical set of frying pans has been getting more viewers than him), Brian opened himself up for a serious Twitter-beating. Like worse than usual.

Rob Schneider even took a swing:

That toad …

Heh.

Trending

Like listening to a hotdog vendor discuss Michelin Star restaurants.

Booyah.

This meme never gets old.

You know, if the hands weren’t yellow we might even think this was Brian.

Heh.

And ouch.

We have questions.

And we’re pretty sure we do not want them answered.

Define NOT in drag.

Holy crap.

He sorta does.

Alrighty, that’s it. We’re out on this one.

***

Related:

‘Antifa wants me DEAD’: Andy Ngô’s thread detailing his latest brutal attack/assault by Antifa THUGS a terrifying must-read

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian StelterGlenn GreenwaldRob Schneider