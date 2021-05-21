Since governments stopped mandating masks and restricting their citizens we have seen a good many people outright panicking over the idea of having to make their own decisions. It’s as if the last year rendered them useless when it comes to choosing which mitigations (if any) make sense for them.

This video from @ITGuy1959 is absolutely perfect.

The newest pandemic these people should be afraid of is INTELLIGENCE.

WATCH.

Whoever did this is a genius..👇pic.twitter.com/Zao6os7sDs — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) May 20, 2021

ANYTHING BUT INTELLIGENCE. NOOOOOOO.

Seriously perfect.

Look for "AwakenWithJP" on YouTube. The guy is awesome and hilarious. — Grimsby (@Pgrills24) May 20, 2021

He admitted he was once a lefty, now he’s awake. — Siobhán Nì hÈ ☘️ (@SibhHean) May 20, 2021

Watching this video, that reads.

***

