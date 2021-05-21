In case you needed a reminder about how much Chuck Schumer sucks.

Capitol police officers were killed?

Which ones?

There was one Capitol police officer who was run over but that wasn’t done by a Trump supporter so Chuck isn’t all that concerned about his murder.

Honestly, the only person who was literally killed that day was a female Trump supporter named Ashli Babbitt.

Say her name, Chuckles.

Seriously.

And we’re still waiting.

