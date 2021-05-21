In case you needed a reminder about how much Chuck Schumer sucks.

Of January 6th, GOP Senator Ron Johnson said: “by and large it was peaceful protests” Some Republicans liken the mob to “normal tourists” The Capitol was breached, and Capitol police officers were injured and killed! This Senate will vote on the January 6th Commission. https://t.co/CwIwlNou7D — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 20, 2021

Capitol police officers were killed?

Which ones?

There was one Capitol police officer who was run over but that wasn’t done by a Trump supporter so Chuck isn’t all that concerned about his murder.

Honestly, the only person who was literally killed that day was a female Trump supporter named Ashli Babbitt.

Say her name, Chuckles.

Get a grip Chuckie, it was a "mostly peaceful" protest by BLM standards. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) May 21, 2021

"Capitol police officers were injured and killed!" Go ahead, Chuck. Tell me the names of the police officers who were killed. I'll wait. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 21, 2021

Who was killed? And how do you breach a public building? — The Real Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) May 21, 2021

Even CNN acknowledges the lie.https://t.co/o9v2gQmd5G — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) May 20, 2021

Seriously.

No police officers were killed. The only person killed was Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed Trump supporter. — lifeonthehill (@auntsa8100) May 21, 2021

The only altercation resulting in a death was a Capital police officer shooting Ashli Babbitt. Who shot Ashli Babbitt? — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) May 20, 2021

ONE shot fired. Clearly the deadliest insurrection ever…tell the truth, Chuck. — Russ Dumas-His Awesome Magnificence 🇺🇸 (@RussDumas) May 21, 2021

Stop lying about Officer Sicknickhttps://t.co/Vgskd8onZx — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2021

"Capitol police officers were injured and killed!" Go ahead, Chuck. Tell me the names of the police officers who were killed. I'll wait. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 21, 2021

And we’re still waiting.

***

Related:

ANOTHER bombshell from THAT laptop: Ex-FBI chief gave $100k to Biden’s grandchildren’s trust (but it definitely was NOT pay-to-play y’all)

Awww, bless his little HEART: Joe Scarborough has a complete and total MELTDOWN over AZ audit annnd we can’t stop laughing (watch)

Biden’s America –> WATCH pro-Palestinian mob spit on Jewish diners in NYC (luckily the waiters prove NOT all heroes wear capes)