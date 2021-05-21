Wait, what now?

So ex-FBI director Louis Freeh gave 100k to a private trust for Joe Biden’s grandchildren and spoke about ‘exploring lucrative future work options.’

We’re not experts by any means but this sounds a lot like pay-to-play.

Buying favor?

Bribery?

From @DailyMail : 'Former FBI director Louis Freeh gave $100k to a private trust for Joe Biden's grandchildren and spoke with the then vice president in 2016 'to explore lucrative future work options' with Hunter as the middle man.' From that laptop, again. https://t.co/Oi3jbqbtqd

Huh.

Double huh.

From The New York Post:

Former FBI Director Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to a trust for two of President Biden’s grandchildren as he sought to pursue “some very good and profitable matters” with him, newly surfaced emails revealed Thursday.

Freeh apparently made the gift in April 2016 — when Biden was the outgoing vice president — and shortly before he told Biden’s son Hunter, “I would be delighted to do future work with you,” according to the emails.

“I also spoke to Dad a few weeks ago and would like to explore with him some future work options,” Freeh wrote on July 8, 2016.

“I believe that working together on these (and other legal) matters would be of value, fun and rewarding.”

In another email to Hunter Biden the following year, Freeh described seeing Joe Biden at church earlier in the day “and he said hi walking back from communion–I didn’t get the chance to return greetings.”