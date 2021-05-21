Wait, what now?
So ex-FBI director Louis Freeh gave 100k to a private trust for Joe Biden’s grandchildren and spoke about ‘exploring lucrative future work options.’
We’re not experts by any means but this sounds a lot like pay-to-play.
Buying favor?
Bribery?
From @DailyMail: 'Former FBI director Louis Freeh gave $100k to a private trust for Joe Biden's grandchildren and spoke with the then vice president in 2016 'to explore lucrative future work options' with Hunter as the middle man.' From that laptop, again. https://t.co/Oi3jbqbtqd
— Byron York (@ByronYork) May 20, 2021
Huh.
Ex-FBI chief gave $100K to Biden grandkid trust as he sought 'future work': Hunter emails https://t.co/i15s6LvCP0 pic.twitter.com/4AhkFgb6QA
— New York Post (@nypost) May 21, 2021
Double huh.
From The New York Post:
Former FBI Director Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to a trust for two of President Biden’s grandchildren as he sought to pursue “some very good and profitable matters” with him, newly surfaced emails revealed Thursday.
Freeh apparently made the gift in April 2016 — when Biden was the outgoing vice president — and shortly before he told Biden’s son Hunter, “I would be delighted to do future work with you,” according to the emails.
“I also spoke to Dad a few weeks ago and would like to explore with him some future work options,” Freeh wrote on July 8, 2016.
“I believe that working together on these (and other legal) matters would be of value, fun and rewarding.”
In another email to Hunter Biden the following year, Freeh described seeing Joe Biden at church earlier in the day “and he said hi walking back from communion–I didn’t get the chance to return greetings.”
Because it’s TOTALLY normal to give someone’s kid 100k while discussing future work endeavors. It’s not like Hunter was using his dad’s position to make money or anything.
Ahem.
C'mon, man! Who doesn't drop the odd $100K into the trust fund of a grandkid of a politically-connected potential cash cow?
— Luigi Warren 😊😻 (@luigi_warren) May 21, 2021
One dirty hand washes the other, tax free.
— Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) May 21, 2021
Isn't this called a bribe?
— Don Julio70 (@DJulio70) May 21, 2021
Maybeeeeeeeeeee.
Hmmm… I am sure there is a word for that🤔
— Yankee Jenn (@northcountryjen) May 21, 2021
* Totally Normal……
— UFO BELIEVING SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) May 21, 2021
Here’s the justice department looking into this: pic.twitter.com/MCR7q52OmT
— JSParker (@jsparker31) May 21, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
WTF 😳 #JoeBiden
— Guardian_Elite (@Guardian_Elite) May 21, 2021
Yup, that sums it up nicely.
***
Related:
Awww, bless his little HEART: Joe Scarborough has a complete and total MELTDOWN over AZ audit annnd we can’t stop laughing (watch)
Biden’s America –> WATCH pro-Palestinian mob spit on Jewish diners in NYC (luckily the waiters prove NOT all heroes wear capes)
OH SNAP! Ted Cruz asks the 1 question about Biden and Putin that will REALLY piss Sleepy Joe’s handlers off and it’s PERFECT