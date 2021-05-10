All we can think is @AdamKinzinger has no real ideas or policies of his own and needs to pretend he’s some ‘country over party’ Republican to hide it. The only people who are obsessing over Trump seem to be losers who need someone to blame for their own failures to lead.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) likens GOP to “Titanic”: “We’re in the middle of this slow sink. We have a band playing on the deck, telling everybody it’s fine, and meanwhile Donald Trump’s running around, trying to find women’s clothing and get on the first lifeboat.” pic.twitter.com/L7Wjy87ngV — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 9, 2021

Like Liz, Adam really needs to figure out what it is he’s trying to do here.

Dude.

Seriously.

Just put a D by your name.

We do not get this obsession with attacking your own party with Republicans. It’s like they want to lose, or they think hating on Republicans will make the crazies come after them last.

The titanic sunk in 2 hours. — Non-Birthing Person Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 10, 2021

Seems that he's only speaking for "Never Trump" Republicans, because all the other Republicans I see running are emboldened by their chances in 2022. Perhaps Kinzinger and Cheney should have considered their positions, siding with Democrats against OUR President. https://t.co/tiNaO60WUx — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) May 10, 2021

Or maybe they should just move on and start working on fighting against the mess Biden is making of the country.

Just spitballin’.

Look it's Liz Cheney's support sock puppet. https://t.co/i1OzsluNaN — RetMilVet17 (@mil_vet17) May 10, 2021

He’s talking to Democrats, hoping they’ll eat him last.

Poor @RepKinzinger @AdamKinzinger Is the champ who blows huge bucks at a strip club and then tells guys back at the base “ I don’t care what you say, that stripper really liked me.” Once his usefulness is done, the media will throw him overboard like every other GOPer https://t.co/Of4zoCtYAH — Dr. Vin (@VinceGottalotta) May 10, 2021

The only thing going down like the “Titanic” is Adam Kinzinger’s political career. https://t.co/VD0Yjlua0o — Catalina Lauf (@CatalinaLauf) May 10, 2021

At this rate … could very well be.

What Kinzinger & Cheney don't get, pandering to liberals in the hopes they like them and won't call them names anymore is no longer a strategy the right finds acceptable. You spent 30 years selling that since Reagan, they're not buying it anymore Trump has been gone for months pic.twitter.com/R0xBpOeZ7c — TheAmishOne (@ThatAmish1) May 10, 2021

Dammit, that song will be in our head all day now.

