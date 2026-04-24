Rep. Brandon Gill Blows Up Spectrum’s Scooter Love Story: Rep. Min’s Real Reason for Riding Is a DUI

Today, the Washington Correspondent for Spectrum News released a glowing story about Congressman Min from California. He apparently cares so much about the environment and conserving energy, he takes an electric scooter to work in DC. Isn't that just great?

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It’s hard to miss @CongressMin on Capitol Hill — he’s the one riding the electric scooter.



Now’s he’s turning his love for the speedy method of transportation into bipartisan legislation to create federal standards for e-bikes and other micro-mobility methods.@SpectrumNewsDC… pic.twitter.com/KSujK1nBaA — Cassie Semyon (@casssemyon) April 24, 2026

There is way more to this story.

I wonder why Congressman Min drives a scooter to work https://t.co/WgKXNJMcTg pic.twitter.com/rHAHPmsLHi — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) April 24, 2026

Oh. That DUI may be why he loves riding a scooter so much.

That kind of changes the whole feel of this story, actually.

You know, I wouldn’t have a problem with an uplifting story about a former drunk who got his crap together, but there would never be this kind of grace for a conservative.



Only condemnation and 24/7 news coverage of the incident that they needed that uplift out of. Do you ever… — CLMOK2 (@clmok2) April 24, 2026

Oh, it's intentional. Also, covering up the REAL reason he rides the scooter was intentional.

Why is someone this stupid representing such a beautiful part of our country like Orange County, CA? — BurnerBarbieUSA1983 (@BurnerBarbieUSA) April 25, 2026

Min and Gene Wu have a serious drinking problem. Corruption must be a very stressful job🤓 pic.twitter.com/dvOeZoUL6E — Sara TFTB1 (@SaraTftb1) April 24, 2026

As Paul Harvey said, Now you know the rest of the story! — kwest (@kwestconservat1) April 24, 2026

Fascinating.

If he was a Republican, there would be non-stop coverage of this conviction.

They call him DUI Dave Min. https://t.co/PQhiU6C2o6 — Ben Corbett (@realbencorbett) April 24, 2026

It's a good nickname.

To be fair, he's not fat.

Congress is nothing but a den of thieves, rapist, pedophiles, and drunks — BAMiv (@BAMivDrop) April 24, 2026

But enough about Eric Swalwell!

FINALLY,

someone on the right willing to fight fire with fire! 👍👍 — Dallas Asst Border Czar (@DallasKing2022) April 24, 2026

Bodied lol — RodeoProfessor (@RodeoProfessor) April 24, 2026

Gill takes no prisoners and it's awesome.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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