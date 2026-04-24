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Rep. Brandon Gill Blows Up Spectrum’s Scooter Love Story: Rep. Min’s Real Reason for Riding Is a DUI

justmindy
justmindy | 8:35 PM on April 24, 2026
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

Today, the Washington Correspondent for Spectrum News released a glowing story about Congressman Min from California. He apparently cares so much about the environment and conserving energy, he takes an electric scooter to work in DC. Isn't that just great?

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There is way more to this story.

Oh. That DUI may be why he loves riding a scooter so much. 

That kind of changes the whole feel of this story, actually.

Oh, it's intentional. Also, covering up the REAL reason he rides the scooter was intentional. 

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Fascinating.

If he was a Republican, there would be non-stop coverage of this conviction.

It's a good nickname.

To be fair, he's not fat.

But enough about Eric Swalwell!

Gill takes no prisoners and it's awesome.

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