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We Are So Back: DOJ Revives Firing Squad as 'Most Dignified' Execution Method

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on April 24, 2026
AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh

Now, the Justice Department should take suggestions from the public for the first person to experience it.

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Abusers of children should be first up.

The Department of Justice on Friday directed the Bureau of Prisons to expand death penalty protocols to include pentobarbital injections and firing squads as part of broader actions to strengthen the federal death penalty. 

"Today, the Department of Justice acted to restore its solemn duty to seek, obtain, and implement lawful capital sentences — clearing the way for the Department to carry out executions once death-sentenced inmates have exhausted their appeals," the DOJ memo obtained by Fox News read.

"Among the actions taken are readopting the lethal injection protocol utilized during the first Trump Administration, expanding the protocol to include additional manners of execution such as the firing squad, and streamlining internal processes to expedite death penalty cases," the memo read. 

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It really does get the Left's panties in a bunch.

No, Air Bear! You are the only parody account around. 

Heck, there are American citizens who would pay to be part of the squad.

The guy given the nickname 'Hamas' seems confused.

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Also, it's a choice. If someone sentenced to death doesn't want this form of punishment, they can choose another. 

This is an excellent addition.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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DOJ DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS LAW & ORDER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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