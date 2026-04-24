We Are So Back: DOJ Revives Firing Squad as 'Most Dignified' Execution Method

Now, the Justice Department should take suggestions from the public for the first person to experience it.

BREAKING: Justice Department announces it's readopting the firing squad as a means of execution — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 24, 2026

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Abusers of children should be first up.

The Department of Justice on Friday directed the Bureau of Prisons to expand death penalty protocols to include pentobarbital injections and firing squads as part of broader actions to strengthen the federal death penalty. "Today, the Department of Justice acted to restore its solemn duty to seek, obtain, and implement lawful capital sentences — clearing the way for the Department to carry out executions once death-sentenced inmates have exhausted their appeals," the DOJ memo obtained by Fox News read. "Among the actions taken are readopting the lethal injection protocol utilized during the first Trump Administration, expanding the protocol to include additional manners of execution such as the firing squad, and streamlining internal processes to expedite death penalty cases," the memo read.

All the right people just shat their pantaloons. https://t.co/J3jbHidu0e — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 24, 2026

It really does get the Left's panties in a bunch.

Finally.

A fitting punishment for whoever invented Mumble Rap. https://t.co/jgHDN5kL1z — RazörFist (@RazorFist) April 24, 2026

had to double check that this wasn't a parody account https://t.co/dvjHuexumx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2026

No, Air Bear! You are the only parody account around.

Finally a government contract actually worth bidding on. https://t.co/Ivlnrfe5ZE — Fenix Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) April 24, 2026

U.S. Citizens who volunteer for and are selected to perform firing squad duties should have all Federal Tax requirements waived for that year. https://t.co/UC3wMkUEmf — Ronnie Adkins (@RonnieAdkins) April 24, 2026

Heck, there are American citizens who would pay to be part of the squad.

We are so back. https://t.co/hjcTj0R7Em — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2026

It's the most dignified method of capital punishment. https://t.co/CneB3UNIN3 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 24, 2026

What are we doing here https://t.co/MWWFjIsntJ — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) April 24, 2026

The guy given the nickname 'Hamas' seems confused.

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If you see anyone saying firing squads are "inhumane," just know that they have no clue what they're talking about



There's a list of reasons firing squads are better than our current default of lethal injection, and botch rates are right at the top https://t.co/q5vKUDTbS3 pic.twitter.com/Xr4aX3Xj48 — Allie ✞ (@allie__voss) April 24, 2026

Also, it's a choice. If someone sentenced to death doesn't want this form of punishment, they can choose another.

If we're gonna keep the death penalty, better this than lethal injection/electric chair. Make it quick https://t.co/ufyZOmA9tR — Sami Gold (@souljagoyteller) April 24, 2026

Love the vision, @TheJusticeDept, but can I jump in with one additional consideration? https://t.co/Xgnpzs3vks pic.twitter.com/Eqglqtcdyt — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 24, 2026

This is an excellent addition.

Editor’s Note: The radical Left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

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