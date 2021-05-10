Poor Kimberley Johnson.

She went to the store and get this … she saw not one but TWO teenage boys WITHOUT MASKS.

Right?!

She’s lucky to be alive.

And then, when she spoke to the cashier she found out they were TRUMP SUPPORTERS and Q IDIOTS.

…

THIS CAN’T BE REAL LIFE.

I just saw two Trump sycophants at the store. No masks. White older teen males. The ugly on the inside manifested to their ugly faces. The young woman who rang my items up went off about how they’re Q idiots & were at the Capitol riot. She knows them personally and hates them. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) May 9, 2021

OMG, NOT TWO TRUMP SYCOPHANTS AT THE STORE! AND NOT WEARING MASKS?!!??!!?!?!? TEENAGERS!!! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!!!

She thought this was something worth tweeting about.

We know, we made the same face.

Oh wait, it gets better.

Look at what one person suggested she do since the cashier said they were supposed at the ‘Capitol riot.’

Maybe contact the FBI? — Julia Campanelli (@jcampanelliNYC) May 9, 2021

REEEEEEEEEEE

We are living in one of if not THE dumbest times in our history.

First of all, this probably didn’t even happen. Kimberley likely saw two teenage boys without masks and formed this entire story in her head about the EVIL TRUMP HITLER YOUTH! But, if it did happen, wow, Kimberley needs to get out more, preferably to see some sort of therapist to deal with her Trump Derangement Syndrome. Imagine getting this worked up over two teenagers not wearing masks.

Seriously.

"and after she told you she hated them, everyone clapped" pic.twitter.com/YCQ69hcZhP — 🚨Qayos Sturmz 🚨 (@Qayos) May 10, 2021

And then the cashier started CRYING because of her bravery or something.

The hate in you is strong. Read your tweet, apply it to someone in your family, and then decide if it was really a good idea. I just saw two Biden supporters……. — GPK1263 (@gpk1263) May 10, 2021

But those evil teens WEREN’T COVERING THEIR FACES.

Conservatives hate liberal policies. Liberals hate conservatives. Be better. — vaRepublicMan (@Max_Bakers) May 10, 2021

This.Never.Happened. — John W (@txradioguy) May 10, 2021

Look at these disgusting teenagers ignoring the fear porn media and living life freely. How disgusting amiright? — Maria (@mliz77) May 10, 2021

Trying to figure out if this is a serious comment. Anyone know? Because if so, wow. So much hatred and bigotry in one tweet. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) May 10, 2021

Ffs grow the fuck up. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) May 10, 2021

This. ^

To the stupid trolls responding to to this, go suck an egg. — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) May 9, 2021

She big mad.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Maybe stop creating works of fiction for attention?🤔 — Sire Elf the WereSquirrel and Pepe mount (@TheRogue_Elf) May 10, 2021

Pipe down fascist. 🙄 — penelope210 (@penelopesire) May 10, 2021

What she said.

***

