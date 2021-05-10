Poor Kimberley Johnson.

She went to the store and get this … she saw not one but TWO teenage boys WITHOUT MASKS.

Right?!

She’s lucky to be alive.

And then, when she spoke to the cashier she found out they were TRUMP SUPPORTERS and Q IDIOTS.

THIS CAN’T BE REAL LIFE.

OMG, NOT TWO TRUMP SYCOPHANTS AT THE STORE! AND NOT WEARING MASKS?!!??!!?!?!? TEENAGERS!!! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!!!

She thought this was something worth tweeting about.

We know, we made the same face.

Oh wait, it gets better.

Look at what one person suggested she do since the cashier said they were supposed at the ‘Capitol riot.’

Trending

REEEEEEEEEEE

We are living in one of if not THE dumbest times in our history.

First of all, this probably didn’t even happen. Kimberley likely saw two teenage boys without masks and formed this entire story in her head about the EVIL TRUMP HITLER YOUTH! But, if it did happen, wow, Kimberley needs to get out more, preferably to see some sort of therapist to deal with her Trump Derangement Syndrome. Imagine getting this worked up over two teenagers not wearing masks.

Seriously.

And then the cashier started CRYING because of her bravery or something.

But those evil teens WEREN’T COVERING THEIR FACES.

This. ^

She big mad.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What she said.

***

Related:

‘Steve, respectfully, STFU.’ Obnoxious White guy tries lecturing Kimberly Klacik on Critical Race Theory and it does NOT go well for him

‘Looking at YOU Bulwark, Dispatch’ … Mollie Hemingway’s BRUTAL thread about conservative media CRAPPING on conservative people a must-read

‘Happy Birthing Person’s Day’! Ben Shapiro’s ‘Mother’s Day’ message mocks social justice dopes and it’s HILARIOUSLY perfect (Ted Cruz assist!)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDHuffPostKimberley JohnsonmasksstoreteensTrump