The NRA wished NRA moms a Happy Mother’s Day in a way that makes sense if you’re an NRA mom.

Not so much if you’re an unhinged, deranged, thin-skinned, overly emotional, brainwashed, anti-gunner who doesn’t have a clue who NRA moms are or what they care about. This meme was not meant for the gun trolls … but their reaction made it trend which made this editor laugh.

Happy Mother’s Day to all NRA moms! On top of the millions of other jobs moms have, NRA moms fight for our right to self-defense, while also defending themselves, their families, and communities. We are forever grateful for these fierce women. pic.twitter.com/IC2rvlhGDe — NRA (@NRA) May 9, 2021

Seriously, people lost their shiznit over this because you know, little girls shouldn’t have a gun or something.

This thing has over 4700 quote-tweets which is a lot.

And you guys, the amount of unhinged insanity is … well, it would be troubling it if weren’t so a damn hilarious.

HEY @TWITTER @JACK WERE YOU SURE YOU WANTED TO POST THIS SICK OFFENSIVE ‘IT’S YOUR FAULT, MOM, YOUR CHILD IS A VICTIM OF GUN VIOLENCE BECAUSE YOU DIDN’T RAISE YOUR CHILD TO BE THE SHOOTER’ MESSAGE? https://t.co/Vrh9owI4Uw — merbo (@quicares) May 10, 2021

Huh?

this country is doomed https://t.co/AFQZx2dMDY — amanda 🆖 (@cxrpxe) May 10, 2021

Doomed because we support the second amendment.

Alrighty.

What do you all want to bet these same people are just fine with the government using tax monies to fund Planned Parenthood?

Can Congress declare the NRA as a terrorist organization and get them defunded? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 9, 2021

Poor Dave, he seems to think the government funds the NRA.

Derp.

Yeah, he was trying to make some clever dig about Planned Parenthood getting defunded BUT this would only work if the government was giving the NRA millions and millions of our tax dollars every year. Which they don’t.

Really, the NRA,who filed for Bankruptcy, needs to sell Guns …& we need to have the FBI,Label the NRA, as a Terrorist Organization. NOW. — gr8hndz4u (@Gr8hndz4uSybil) May 9, 2021

Huh again?

The NRA is a terrorist organization funded by Putin. Pass it on. https://t.co/H0iDh9v6ol — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) May 10, 2021

Oh FFS.

Hello Monday 👋 Another Monday, a New Week to tell The NRA and racist sexist Republicans to resign and go fuck themselves. I’m happy to provide this service for free, no need to pay $25 USD.#MondayMotivaton — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 10, 2021

TFG.

Hey, at least he’s not making jokes about teenagers getting killed during a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert or bullying a Target manager so much people raised thousands of dollars for her to go on vacation.

Seemed like this @NRA ad needed another panel. pic.twitter.com/N0K9l4GEgb — Dr. Gretchen Koch (@GretchenKoch) May 10, 2021

You know the face you make when you’re pretty sure your corgi passed gas under your desk but you don’t want to judge him?

Yup, just made that face.

Look, the ad/meme may not be everyone’s cup of tea (honestly, this editor doesn’t really care one way or the other), but ultimately if our unglued, simple-minded pals on the Left hadn’t lost their MINDS over this it probably wouldn’t have gotten nearly the attention it did.

So we suppose the NRA owes them all a thank-you card.

***

Related:

‘Steve, respectfully, STFU.’ Obnoxious White guy tries lecturing Kimberly Klacik on Critical Race Theory and it does NOT go well for him

‘Looking at YOU Bulwark, Dispatch’ … Mollie Hemingway’s BRUTAL thread about conservative media CRAPPING on conservative people a must-read