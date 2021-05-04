No no, it’s Democrats who want more deaths from COVID in red states.

Pay attention.

We know you know that we know you know that we see and write about a lot of horrible tweets on Twitter, and looking at this guy’s ‘propaganda’ video group MeidasTouch we’re not exactly shocked that he would tweet something this gross but still …

What the Hell is wrong with these people?

You know what? Don’t answer that.

Republicans hate that Los Angeles just recorded 0 COVID deaths for the 2nd day in a row. Tells you everything you need to know. — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) May 3, 2021

No, Brett. Your tweet tells us everything we need to know about you.

And it ain’t good.

Repeating out loud what the voices in your head say to you isn't a good look, but you do you. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) May 4, 2021

"Republicans hate" Are you using your psychic powers again? — CasualMeyhem (@CasualMeyhem) May 4, 2021

You said Republicans, plural, and yet you can't name a single one, can you? Tells you everything you need to know! You damn Clown. — Cry me a river (@PhillyToMaine) May 4, 2021

You're confusing @TheDemocrats with the @gop . The Dems hate that Florida and Texas proved them wrong. They'd rather have a line of sick and dead people than to admit they were wrong and MI is the perfect current example of it. — Dr. BlackAndWhite (@BlackNWhite365) May 4, 2021

Tells me that you lie, and are not very smart about it. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) May 4, 2021

Pretty sad that the only republicans he knows are the ones in his head. — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) May 4, 2021

Watch any of their ridiculous videos, it’s obvious they aren’t interested in telling the whole story. Just the convenient story. We see them a lot with a other progressive groups the lemmings slobber all over as well – not an original though among the group.

Don't project– just because you have hated Florida's and Texas' success this whole time doesn't mean we're going to hate yours! I'm happy for you! Maybe in a few months you can return to the life we have had since last August! We're cheering for you! — Universal Beard (@llcthecableguy) May 4, 2021

Why would anyone be upset by it? Except democrats who keep pushing the narrative that we'll be masked and distanced forever, even if vaxxed.

Try again. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) May 4, 2021

You spelled “Democrats” wrong. — Spring Ahead (@SckNTyrd) May 4, 2021

Ya got quotes from those Evil Republicans"hating" there are 0 deaths, Skippy? — squatchy (@mynameissquatch) May 4, 2021

Really? How many of them have told you that? — Dusty (@dustopian) May 4, 2021

Not one.

But he knows the brainless horde that actually pays attention to his drivel won’t care about that.

***

