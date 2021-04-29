We’re not sure there’s anything more annoying than liberals lecturing conservative moms about what they should and shouldn’t do, especially on Twitter. Bethany Mandel is a fairly outspoken and bada*s mom who of course seems to bring out the worst in our tolerant, kind, and loving friends on the Left.

Case in point:

Not today Satan. Not today. pic.twitter.com/kUkbQhM5In — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 29, 2021

‘And by the way, if you’re pregnant, get off Twitter and tone down the rage.

‘More first-word babies are definitely not what the environment needs right now.’

Who are these people!?

You know what, don’t answer that. We’re pretty sure we know already and yeah, they stink.

Bethany continued:

As an aside, this is something that pisses me off like few other things. There is nothing more sexist than telling women because they are mothers they cannot live as normal human beings. The number of times I’ve been told I can’t curse because I have kids, etc. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 29, 2021

Especially because people making these arguments are trying to shut mothers down and ironically keep them ‘in the kitchen.’

They might as well tell them to stay barefoot and pregnant.

It often comes from liberals (as it did here). It’s part of a larger pattern in our society where women are expected to live and breathe only for their kids for eternity. What a miserable existence that would be. It’s, I think, part of why women are less interested in motherhood. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 29, 2021

Bethany doesn’t take any crap from anyone and that’s why we adore her.

And she’s spot freakin’ on here.

***

