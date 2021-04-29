Biden proving once again he knows jack and squat about guns, gun laws, and gun violence.

To be fair, Democrats as a whole typically don’t know much about guns or the Second Amendment other than the few talking points they think will resonate with stupid voters and keep them in office. Luckily, there are folks out there like Amy Swearer who DO know a thing or two about guns and gun violence who are willing to provide the FACTS.

Imagine if Biden would listen to someone like her, just once:

Take a look:

But epidemic sounds like pandemic and allows Biden and Democrats to try and force more control on the people.

Shucky darn!

Ding ding ding.

Trending

We feel shocked.

But we were told guns that go pew pew pew are the like the Devil and stuff.

Of course he was intentionally conflating the two, it was about fear, not reality.

Biden just sucks.

Sorry, not sorry.

Just like he keeps saying Trump called white supremacists very fine people.

The idiots writing for him assume the idiots who voted for him are really and truly idiots and will believe anything the idiot says.

This. ^

Damn, this is really good.

Told ya’.

And BOOM.

***

Related:

OMG-LOL! You KNOW this Joe Biden #JointSession lie was a DOOZY when even John Harwood is calling him out (and cue lefty shrieking)

TORCHED! Lefty blue-check tries backpedaling after calling Tim Scott an ‘Uncle Tom’ and gets BLASTED with ALL sorts of receipts of his using that term before

‘Uncle Tim’: Blue-check lefties prove THEY are indeed racist after Sen. Tim Scott says America is NOT a racist country and WOW, these are some of the WORST

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amy SwearerBidenfact checkgun controlguns