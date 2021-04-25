We’ve seen a lot of hot messes where Jim Acosta is involved … it’s Jim Acosta after all. But this segment with him interviewing Maxine Waters about her gross comments that likely scared the crap out of the unsequestered Chauvin jury (that even the judge said were grossly inappropriate) really takes the cake.

That being said, it feels like we keep saying that, and Acosta keeps getting more embarrassing so maybe we should stop tempting fate.

Watch.

Jim Acosta did a fantastic job of holding Maxine Waters' feet to the fire as she attacked Judge Cahill. Sike. he kissed her ass and asked no tough questions as expected. pic.twitter.com/UV1PDpu0Jr — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 25, 2021

She’s talked to a lot of legal scholars and lawyers and stuff so the judge, you know, the guy ACTUALLY OVERSEEING THE TRIAL, was wrong.

Yeah, Maxine.

Sure he was.

And notice, Acosta just sits there with that goofy look on his face and his thumb up his butt.

Acosta is as shallow as his interviews. — Steve (@coulterste) April 25, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Well, she's right about one thing. Her comments don't matter. At least not to serious people. — Burly Zebra 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇸 (@SaysBurlyZebra) April 25, 2021

Why would he??? He’s a liberal…and she’s as liberal as they come… — Stu Gotz (@yankees1232) April 25, 2021

Duh.

***

