Distrust in the media isn’t a partisan issue.

Ruh-roh.

Americans' distrust of the press goes deeper than partisanship and comes down to how journalists define their very mission, according to a new study from the Media Insight Project, a collaboration between the American Press Institute and AP-NORC. @dbauder https://t.co/Wi4rI3gdqi — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2021

It would appear Americans would rather the media actually report the facts about a story instead of behaving like a bunch of unhinged activists pushing an agenda.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

The study defined five core principles or beliefs that drive most journalists. And it found that non-journalists offer unqualified majority support for only one of them – the idea that the press should provide people with facts. pic.twitter.com/svaiZtOpsN — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2021

Spotlight what’s not right?

WTF?

When I see this graph, all I can hear are the voices of “journalists” *yelling at* a police chief to not refer to a riot as indeed a riot. Journalists don’t care about facts. They care about activism. https://t.co/q91yQKE4Hc — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 14, 2021

Samesies.

Because that's the one you assholes have abandoned. https://t.co/CmlIc6ZKnp — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) April 15, 2021

Ding ding ding.

Journalism is a garbage fire — the values of journalists suck and uncovering what the deep pathologies are that drive them to suck should be the explanatory goal. https://t.co/xWjDC2qrMh — TakingHayekSeriously🧨 (@FriedrichHayek) April 15, 2021

3 out of the 5 are social justice placeholders to rationalize putting your fingers on the scale to manipulate people. https://t.co/Oj4uH0AqMD — Typhasaurus7 (@typhusaurus) April 15, 2021

The problem is that *journalists* don't follow any of these five core principles either. Not one. https://t.co/HHOzwO2VLk — George Bardmesser (@Patents_R_Us) April 14, 2021

So you mean to tell me, overwhelmingly above all things, that people just want to simply be informed of what’s going on and ask that it be presented from a factual basis? *pretends to be shocked* https://t.co/Frab5Hkiws — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscobarner) April 14, 2021

Right?

We feel shocked.

***

