Distrust in the media isn’t a partisan issue.

Ruh-roh.

It would appear Americans would rather the media actually report the facts about a story instead of behaving like a bunch of unhinged activists pushing an agenda.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Spotlight what’s not right?

Trending

WTF?

Samesies.

Ding ding ding.

Right?

We feel shocked.

***

Related:

What SHE said –> Mollie Hemingway BLASTS CNN talking heads with most DAMNING part of Project Veritas’ already DAMNING CNN video

‘With your pants around your ANKLES’: Eric Swalwell brings a teeny-tiny knife to a gunfight with Marjorie Taylor Greene and OUCH

‘CNN, amirite?’ Jake Tapper defends pic of masked-up Biden walking through Arlington Nat’l Cemetery and WHOA NELLY that’s a lotta backfire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericansAssociated Pressmainstream mediatrust