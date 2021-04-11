Raise your hand if you’re sick and tired of the Little Gnome Who WOULDN’T?!

Truth be told, we wouldn’t shed a single tear if we never ever had to hear from Fauci or about him again.

Seriously, look at the amount of near-WORSHIP this blue-check has for the doctor who destroyed America:

Except he’s lying.

We’ll get to that in a sec.

Read the rest.

Again, not true and we have proof.

It’s down a bit further.

Trending

This is ridiculous.

Oh, but keep going.

Then maybe Fauci should keep his as* home.

Again, then he can stay home.

Would someone please let Fauci know that staying alive without living isn’t really being alive?

We don’t think he gets that.

TSA is seeing almost normal travel numbers at this point.

And there is no surge.

No bodies in the streets.

No hospitals overwhelmed.

Moving on, Doc.

Fauci stayed home? Socially distanced? Masked up?

Huh.

Fauci doesn’t exactly practice what he preaches.

The only people telling you this virus isn’t over are the ones who don’t want it to be over.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

‘The wait is OVER, LOL!’ David Hogg’s old tweet using his failed ‘Good Pillow’ to trash-talk Ben Shapiro BITES him in the a*s spectacularly

‘LMFAO, Hogg takes the L!’ David Hogg’s mea-culpa thread on his QUITTING the progressive pillow biz accidentally hilarious

Capitalism! Asra Q. Nomani takes #BlackLivesMatter cofounder Patrisse Khan-Cullors and her ‘consulting firm’ apart in BRUTAL thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDFauciHealthcare Insider