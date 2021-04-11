Raise your hand if you’re sick and tired of the Little Gnome Who WOULDN’T?!

Truth be told, we wouldn’t shed a single tear if we never ever had to hear from Fauci or about him again.

Seriously, look at the amount of near-WORSHIP this blue-check has for the doctor who destroyed America:

What Would Fauci Do? Anthony Fauci told Insider how his behavior has and hasn't changed since getting the COVID-19 vaccine. 🚨 Spoiler alert: Indoor restaurants are still a no.https://t.co/YNW1McALBP pic.twitter.com/zF24Yad1Ub — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Except he’s lying.

We’ll get to that in a sec.

Read the rest.

When Dr. Fauci and his wife did gather with their neighbors pre-vaccine, they took no chances. The households stayed socially distanced and outdoors, even in the fall and winter when the weather got chilly. https://t.co/YNW1McALBP — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Again, not true and we have proof.

It’s down a bit further.

Dr. Fauci got his first shot on December 22. After being fully vaccinated, Fauci said he's changed his behavior — but only slightly. The biggest shift is that he and his neighbors have finally moved the party indoors.https://t.co/YNW1McALBP pic.twitter.com/RrgF8ojoIJ — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

This is ridiculous.

Oh, but keep going.

But Dr. Fauci doesn't see being vaccinated as a green light to resume the myriad of activities he and the rest of us have been deprived of. https://t.co/YNW1McALBP — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Then maybe Fauci should keep his as* home.

Movie theaters where viewers remove their masks to snack on popcorn? ❌ It's a no for Dr. Fauci. "That would still be of concern to me," he said.https://t.co/TGmVOvcGsQ pic.twitter.com/lWdTJaglP3 — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Again, then he can stay home.

Bars and restaurants where maskless people are eating and drinking inside? ❌ Fauci said those are still off the table, too.https://t.co/tj7jFtxWhb pic.twitter.com/wQoG3P3hoj — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Would someone please let Fauci know that staying alive without living isn’t really being alive?

We don’t think he gets that.

What about travel? ❌ Even though the @CDCgov said that vaccinated Americans can travel domestically, Fauci won't be planning trips. "I don't see that in my life," he said. "When this is all over, then I'll worry about that."https://t.co/CpTfqhlC2a pic.twitter.com/32P54YWw2C — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

TSA is seeing almost normal travel numbers at this point.

And there is no surge.

No bodies in the streets.

No hospitals overwhelmed.

Fauci said it's important for all Americans — both vaccinated and unvaccinated — to continue avoiding crowds and socially distancing until we know for sure that vaccinated people don't spread the virus. Patience will "keep a lid" on cases, he said.https://t.co/blb03bk0K5 — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Moving on, Doc.

For now, Fauci's maintaining most of his pre-vaccine behavior. His caution stems from the crossroads at which the US sits: Despite record vaccinations, the number of new infections is still rising in 18 states.https://t.co/YNW1McALBP — Healthcare Insider (@HealthInsider) April 9, 2021

Fauci stayed home? Socially distanced? Masked up?

Huh.

Fauci doesn’t exactly practice what he preaches.

The only people telling you this virus isn’t over are the ones who don’t want it to be over.

Sorry, not sorry.

***

