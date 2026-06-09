MeToo Who? AOC: Abuse Allegations Against Democrat Are 'Hard to Stomach'... But We'll Choose Him Anyway

Today, AOC was cornered and asked her thoughts about abuse allegations against Graham Platner.

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on abuse allegations against Graham Platner:



“There’s a lot in that behavior that’s really challenging, it’s hard to stomach some of it, but, BUT…I think that this is a choice.” pic.twitter.com/EsCVvVTDU7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2026

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So, it 'turns her stomach', buutttttt ... of course. If this was a Republican, one can imagine she would have something much different to say.

The stunning part is the Democrats seem to think this guy is the best their party can offer the voters of Maine.

What I am hearing @AOC say is that it’s a choice to accept this: https://t.co/OML1CAlPSp. If she accepts this as ok, she should not have children. https://t.co/K2OHkrfFns — Ms.Channing (@channingms1) June 9, 2026

Clearly, she has no conscience.

#MeToo has been dead and buried for years but the democrats keep piling dirt on its grave. https://t.co/adGrhDA64j — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 9, 2026

Platner has drug them into the mud and they seem to enjoy it.

Party power is more important . . https://t.co/F1JlkmM2Wl — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) June 9, 2026

Absolutely, zero principles

Never forget the Justice Brett Kavanaugh hearing. The grand scope of hypocrisy is stunning. https://t.co/YTGqGqGd2P — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) June 9, 2026

I love this. . . . it's "the choice" because they are bereft of ideas beyond hating Trump and billionaires. https://t.co/qiyPB3PzVQ — NC Conservative Mutt (@Chad_Adams) June 9, 2026

That's all that matters to them.

Principally bankrupt. They believe in nothing but power for power’s sake. https://t.co/rchtR3wedY — Catterwallin (@CTTRWLLN) June 9, 2026

I NEVER want to hear a DEMOCRAT challenge ANYONE’s moral ever again. HYPOCRITES TO THE CORE. https://t.co/zn25T4urzt — Derek Woolwine (@DerekWoolwine) June 9, 2026

From now on, any time they call a Republican a 'Nazi', just reply with Platner's picture.

Yes, @AOC. The question is who will choose the Nazi? https://t.co/qvcMVsI07X — AAE (@AAC0519) June 9, 2026

@AOC You really don't care, but you want people to think you do. So... they can treat women poorly and be a Nazi as long as they are on your team.



Got it! https://t.co/Lq5wOEnIZw — MikeT (@MikeM58576) June 9, 2026

WTF? Democrats are ok with this behavior? https://t.co/kxnjGqJEKt — GLSteelhead 🇺🇸 (@glsteelhead) June 9, 2026

It certainly seems that way.

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Umm... what did she just say?



Did anyone understand what she was attempting to say or was it another bowl of AOC word salad? — Inclement Death (@InclementDeath) June 9, 2026

She has no idea what to say. She knows how bad it sounds.

She is correct, it is a choice. There were great candidates without Graham's past, but the Democratic party opted for the proud totenkopf displayer. The blame rape on women candidate. The war crimes are a good idea candidate. The why don't black people tip candidate.



It is a… — Uni-fi (@Uni_fi17) June 9, 2026

It was a choice, indeed, and they chose poorly.

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