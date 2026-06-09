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MeToo Who? AOC: Abuse Allegations Against Democrat Are 'Hard to Stomach'... But We'll Choose Him Anyway

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on June 09, 2026
Townhall Media

Today, AOC was cornered and asked her thoughts about abuse allegations against Graham Platner.

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So, it 'turns her stomach', buutttttt ... of course. If this was a Republican, one can imagine she would have something much different to say.

The stunning part is the Democrats seem to think this guy is the best their party can offer the voters of Maine.

Clearly, she has no conscience.

Platner has drug them into the mud and they seem to enjoy it.

Absolutely, zero principles 

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That's all that matters to them. 

From now on, any time they call a Republican a 'Nazi', just reply with Platner's picture

It certainly seems that way.

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She has no idea what to say. She knows how bad it sounds.

It was a choice, indeed, and they chose poorly. 

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ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE GRAHAM PLATNER

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