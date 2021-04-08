Beyond the fact that Biden is truly clueless about gun rights and the Constitution (and most everything else), he completely butchered the name of the ATF when he announced he is nominating David ‘Waco’ Chipman as his pick for the head of the agency.

He’s just a hot mess, folks.

Both David and Joe.

Watch.

“I’m proud to nominate David Chipman for the director of the A.F.T. David knows the A.F.T. well” 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mlqf7Vv8OO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 8, 2021

AFT … isn’t that the teacher’s union? LOL

Can’t remember the pentagon. Can’t remember the ATF. This is fine. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 8, 2021

Can’t remember he’s not in the Senate.

Wonder if Randi Weingarten liked being mentioned in this way?

I wish Randi Weingarten all the best in her future endeavors pic.twitter.com/awcICy2PK6 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) April 8, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

That's great now who is he going to put in charge of the ATF — Nippl (@Chefjneppl) April 8, 2021

Ba-dum-tsssss.

Explanations: Someone screwed up teleprompter text; President🤡 just went along with it. Teleprompter text was fine, but President🤡 decided at the last second to name Chipman director of American Federation Of Teachers for reasons only he knows. President 🤡 can't read. — 𝔇𝔢𝔞𝔱𝔥'𝔰 𝔊𝔲𝔦𝔫𝔢𝔞 𝔓𝔦𝔤 4.0🇺🇲 (@DeathsGuineaPig) April 8, 2021

We’re going with the last point.

Or he can read but he doesn’t read.

Or he can’t see the teleprompter.

Or he seriously just botched the name.

Good ol’ Sleepy Joe.

Never disappoints.

***

