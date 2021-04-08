Beyond the fact that Biden is truly clueless about gun rights and the Constitution (and most everything else), he completely butchered the name of the ATF when he announced he is nominating David ‘Waco’ Chipman as his pick for the head of the agency.

He’s just a hot mess, folks.

Both David and Joe.

Watch.

AFT … isn’t that the teacher’s union? LOL

Can’t remember he’s not in the Senate.

Wonder if Randi Weingarten liked being mentioned in this way?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ba-dum-tsssss.

We’re going with the last point.

Or he can read but he doesn’t read.

Or he can’t see the teleprompter.

Or he seriously just botched the name.

Good ol’ Sleepy Joe.

Never disappoints.

