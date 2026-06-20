Sen. Chris Murphy Notes That No President Except Trump Has Ever Stolen Air Force One for Himself

Sen. Chris Murphy is probably the most annoying member of Congress on X since Eric Swalwell resigned. On Saturday, Murphy was triggered by President Donald Trump's unveiling of a Boeing 747 that will join the Air Force One fleet.

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President Trump unveiled a Boeing 747, a gift from Qatar that was overhauled by L3Harris Technologies and is set to join the Air Force One fleet with a custom livery https://t.co/og9LfYHq5y pic.twitter.com/iwXxs9z637 — Reuters (@Reuters) June 20, 2026

Just as many seem to think that Trump is going to take the new White House ballroom with him when he leaves office, Murphy is amazed that Trump is the only president to steal Air Force One for himself.

The plan is for this plane to be in service for two years and then Trump will take if for himself. No President has ever stolen an Air Force for himself.



And you paid for it. The total cost could be $1 billion of your money for a new luxury jet for Trump and his family. https://t.co/5mq9gRFa2b — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 20, 2026

Qatar donated the 747 to serve as a bridge due to Boeing's delays in delivering a new Air Force One. After Trump leaves office, it won't serve as a luxury jet for Trump and his family. It will go to his presidential library, as have other Air Force Ones gone to libraries or museums.

Going to the presidential library is not stealing it … ffs, Chris. Stop letting your home-wrecker post for you. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 20, 2026

Honest question. Are you mentally retarded?

Air Force One program four years behind schedule with 2028 delivery at a cost of 6B that was contracted to Boeing in 2018.



1B is a deal , you tard — Kevin (@kevinpost) June 20, 2026

You know this is false. Yet you still post it.



Oh, right - you're a Democrat. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) June 20, 2026

I'm not sure what's worse. An electorate that believes this post or a senator who peddles these lies. — Ryan Cunningham (@ryancunningham) June 20, 2026

Really Chris.



Now tell all the low intelligence people who believed you some truth.



What's at the Ronald Reagan library on display? — TexasCountryBoy (@Ham_to_the_Bone) June 20, 2026

Sen. Murphy knows full well his constituents are too stupid and drunk on seething hatred to figure out truth for themselves so he can lie to them without consequence. — Butkus McGee (@ButkusMcGee) June 20, 2026

If Trump is as bad as you keep saying he is, why do you have to continually make up false narratives. 🤔 — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) June 20, 2026

You are either misinformed or you are LYING!!



"Trump and officials state the aircraft will transfer to his presidential library after its presidential service, similar to historical precedents with former Air Force One planes, rather than becoming private property." — Leonard Wood (@LeonardWood8) June 20, 2026

You’re a liar.



Your posts should come with those warnings your demented Constitution hating Democrat Party tried to impose on the rest of us.



Because they are ALWAYS 100% bullshit. — Sweet Dreams (@SweetDreams5771) June 20, 2026

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Can you publish this plan, Chris? Or does only exist in your delusional little head? — Ser Gregor (@GregorJmacs) June 20, 2026

Where do you come up with this crap….? There has to be a Chris Murphy book of lies that you leaf through every day…and several chapters are totally devoted to President Trump. You do know that your credibility is basically on par with Adam Schiff, which is not a flex…🤡 — Gary 🙏✝️🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@rogersgary897) June 20, 2026

Reagan Presidential Library has Air Force ONE and Marine ONE. Did Reagan "steal" these? pic.twitter.com/JRJUp9Et4f — Forgotten Centrist (@CentristAllWay) June 20, 2026

Liar



The Qatar jet will be used until Boeing finishes the replacements, which are years late



Whenever the new jets arrive, this one will be decommissioned and be a NON-FLYING exhibit at Trump's library



Trump already has a 757 which is more practical for his use



You know that — William Tabor DDS (@WilliamTaborDDS) June 20, 2026

Trump already has his own plane. He doesn't need to "steal" one.

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