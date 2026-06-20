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Sen. Chris Murphy Notes That No President Except Trump Has Ever Stolen Air Force One for Himself

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on June 20, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Sen. Chris Murphy is probably the most annoying member of Congress on X since Eric Swalwell resigned. On Saturday, Murphy was triggered by President Donald Trump's unveiling of a Boeing 747 that will join the Air Force One fleet.

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Just as many seem to think that Trump is going to take the new White House ballroom with him when he leaves office, Murphy is amazed that Trump is the only president to steal Air Force One for himself.

Qatar donated the 747 to serve as a bridge due to Boeing's delays in delivering a new Air Force One. After Trump leaves office, it won't serve as a luxury jet for Trump and his family. It will go to his presidential library, as have other Air Force Ones gone to libraries or museums.

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Trump already has his own plane. He doesn't need to "steal" one.

***

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BOEING CHRIS MURPHY DONALD TRUMP QATAR

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