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Police Release Photo of Karmelo Anthony’s Multi-Tool ‘Like With the Little Scissors’

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 20, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Earlier this month, Karmelo Anthony was convicted of the murder of Austin Metcalf after plunging a knife into his chest at a high school track meet. There were a few (very openly racist) protesters outside the courthouse who claimed that Anthony killed Metcalf in self-defense. One of Anthony's biggest supporters was Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who claimed that "black women live in agony every day that I promise the Metcalfs had never lived through." Later, she doubled down on her support for Anthony, telling TMZ that Metcalf was 300 lbs. and was on top of Anthony, beating him down, which is a lie. She also theorized that Metcalf was a football player, and so he'd been trained to use his fists as deadly weapons.

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Police released a photo of Anthony's knife, and, unlike what Crockett and her podcaster friend argued, it was not a Swiss Army knife "like with the little scissors."

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Because Anthony was just a child.

Crockett is a lawyer? Really? She doesn't seem to have a good grasp on the evidence in this case.

***

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