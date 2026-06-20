Police Release Photo of Karmelo Anthony’s Multi-Tool ‘Like With the Little Scissors’

Earlier this month, Karmelo Anthony was convicted of the murder of Austin Metcalf after plunging a knife into his chest at a high school track meet. There were a few (very openly racist) protesters outside the courthouse who claimed that Anthony killed Metcalf in self-defense. One of Anthony's biggest supporters was Rep. Jasmine Crockett, who claimed that "black women live in agony every day that I promise the Metcalfs had never lived through." Later, she doubled down on her support for Anthony, telling TMZ that Metcalf was 300 lbs. and was on top of Anthony, beating him down, which is a lie. She also theorized that Metcalf was a football player, and so he'd been trained to use his fists as deadly weapons.

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Police released a photo of Anthony's knife, and, unlike what Crockett and her podcaster friend argued, it was not a Swiss Army knife "like with the little scissors."

Police just released images of the knife used by Karmelo to murder Metcalf



Crockett said this isn't a deadly weapon pic.twitter.com/3dB7mlN3gi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 19, 2026

It literally killed him. — @amuse (@amuse) June 20, 2026

Anything is a deadly weapon if you kill someone with it — GuinnessStache (@guinnessstache) June 20, 2026

It went through the sternum into the heart. Deadly has to do with the intent of the wielder, a blade is a piece of metal. — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) June 20, 2026

These retards tried to convince us it was a "cleat sharpener" for his "track shoes" — SaltySteve (@JustSaltySteve) June 20, 2026

That’s a legit knife, but it’s such a silly argument anyway. If you generate enough power to stab someone with your car key and they die, you still killed a dude. — Ta-Nehisi Ted (@RestOfTed) June 20, 2026

Imagine the force he had to use to get past the sternum — MrFlufferMuffins (@MrFluferMufin) June 20, 2026

If it wasn't a deadly weapon, he'd still be alive. — 🇺🇲 John 🇺🇲 (@JohnP_NJ) June 20, 2026

Anyone claiming a knife is not a deadly weapon is ignoring reality. People have been killed with far less. The real question is why some are still making excuses. — Delta Tribune (@DeltaTribune) June 20, 2026

Because Anthony was just a child.

There is an entire website called "https://t.co/7NM6lEAhNF" dedicated to portraying convicted murderer Karmelo Anthony as a "HERO"



You can't make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/qMxyBT8zAQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 19, 2026

Crockett is a lawyer? Really? She doesn't seem to have a good grasp on the evidence in this case.

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