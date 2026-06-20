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First Transgender State Legislator Sentenced to 33 Years for Child Porn, Claimed Retardation

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on June 20, 2026
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The mainstream media is usually crazy about firsts, like the first transgender member of Congress, but we're not seeing much in the news about New Hampshire State Rep. Stacie Laughton. Not only was Laughton the first openly transgender person to become a state legislator, but he's also the first transgender state legislator to be sentenced to 33 years in prison for the sexual exploitation of children.

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What? REDUXX reports:

Laughton was first charged in 2023 after the police department in Nashua, New Hampshire, received a report that he had sent child sexual abuse images to another individual. Disturbed, that individual brought the images to police, who confirmed that Laughton had sent four images depicting the genitals of extremely young children to this individual via text. NPD then interviewed Laughton, who admitted to receiving child sexual abuse images from his former partner, Lindsay Groves, who was an employee at the Creative Minds Early Learning Center in nearby Tyngsborough, Massachusetts.

Speaking with police, Groves admitted to taking the images, and stated that Laughton had asked her to do so after expressing a sexual interest in children.

According to court records, police obtained a search warrant for both of the suspects’ devices, and found they had exchanged over 10,000 messages that included explicit discussions of the sexual abuse of children.

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But what about the retardation defense?

Laughton’s defense includes an assessment by Dr. Joseph Plaud, a clinical forensic psychologist, who reportedly confirmed that he was developmentally disabled. References to a 1999 psychological report were also included, in which the assessing doctor had determined that Laughton’s intelligence quotient was trending downwards towards retardation.

REDUXX reports that Laughton was first elected in 2012, but bailed when a 2008 felony conviction for identity and credit card fraud and falsifying physical evidence came to light. After the sentence for that felony conviction, Laughton was allowed to run for office again in 2019. He was elected selectman in 2011, 2019, and 2021. He was also elected state representative in 2020. He's also an ordained minister.

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Was it Laughton's good looks that made the citizens of New Hampshire want to vote for him, even after the stint in prison? 

You can see the "Clergy" badge in the photo that Libs of TikTok used. REDUXX claims that Laughton affiliated himself with Buddhism, Methodism, New Age, Oneness Pentecostalism, Pentecostalism, Protestantism, Rastafarianism, Spiritualism, Tibetan Buddhism, Unitarian Universalism, and the Universal Life Church, and that he delivered his first sermon on YouTube earlier this year.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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