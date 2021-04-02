Yes, yes it did have to be done.
Man, we miss the days of covering Trump gifs so BIG THANKS to @ilDonaldoTrumpo for this BEAUTY.
Or would that be gracias?
This editor literally snort-laughed watching it.
As Twitchy readers know, Biden shared a picture of his Cabinet and claimed it is ‘what America looks like.’ And yeah, we had a really good time making fun of that picture but we didn’t quite live up to this.
Watch:
It had to be done…😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Sy7RLKhqmS
— ilDonaldoTrumpo (@ilDonaldoTrumpo) April 2, 2021
Heh.
We especially like the mustache.
Oh, and the bowling action is freakin’ hilarious.
I feel better now. 😂😂😂😅
— Kalah Love (@KalahD) April 2, 2021
— PJP 🇺🇸 (@MyPpassas) April 2, 2021
El Strikeo, Bueno 😂
— James Insley (@JamesInsley82) April 2, 2021
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Lol!!🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🎳🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🎳🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🎳🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🎳❤
— ❤Cathy Teague🇺🇸 (@CathyTeague5) April 2, 2021
just love all of these. makes me smile
— Denesi Ludwick (@DenesiL) April 2, 2021
Us too.
***
Related:
‘Low IQ race-baiter’: Tucker Carlson gets SAVAGELY honest about AOC after she claims migrants deserve reparations and DAMN
WHOOPSIE! The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s issued ‘correction’ on their Georgia election law story 1 HELLUVA DOOZY
‘Look at all those WHITE people’! Biden sharing pic of his ‘Cabinet that looks like America’ does NOT go well, like at all and ROFL