Just so pathetic, GoFundMe.

.@gofundme bowed to pressure from progressive activists and deactivated a fundraiser affiliated with a group of Virginia parents fighting the infusion of critical race theory in Loudoun County Public Schools. Via @alexnester2020https://t.co/NChR500Il8 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 29, 2021

From the Free Beacon:

GoFundMe is the latest tech company to censor users whose speech does not conform with progressive orthodoxy. In February, Amazon cited its hate speech policy as justification for banning a conservative scholar’s book on gender dysphoria. Mineo’s page had raised nearly $4,000 by March 22 when former Loudoun County School Board Equity Committee member Charlotte McConnell urged current committee members and the school board to report the page. Three days later, GoFundMe informed Mineo via email that his fundraiser was taken down because it constituted “prohibited conduct.” Mineo told the Free Beacon that the campaign to shut down his fundraiser proves that critical theory advocates in Loudoun County are worried about opposition to their views.

But wait, there’s more:

On Friday, Loudoun County Public School’s Minority Student Achievement Advisory Council announced plans to “silence the opposition,” referring to the group of parents who oppose critical theory. Loudoun County—the wealthiest county in the United States—has spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on critical race theory-based diversity training in recent years, according to documents reviewed by the Free Beacon. The district paid The Equity Collaborative $314,000 for coaching and training sessions and paid $120,000 for a “Systemic Equity Assessment ” in 2019. The Loudoun County Public School Board did not respond to the Free Beacon’s request for comment in time for publication.

They didn’t comment, shocker.

Guess we shouldn’t be surprised since it is Loudoun County, VA that has become nationally known for trying to ban Dr. Seuss, making hit lists of parents who don’t support Critical Race Theory, and where a white teacher berated a student for refusing to differentiate people based on their race.

There’s a serious problem with this county and sadly Governor Northam is far too busy making marijuana legal and doing away with the death penalty to pay any attention. No wonder these parents are working so hard to put a stop to this nonsense.

***

