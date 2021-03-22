Gosh, it’s almost like COVID got worse under a mask mandate. We’re SHOCKED.

Ok, so we’re not shocked at all.

Sen. Rand Paul was spot on when he called all of this nonsense ‘political theatre’ right to Fauci’s goofy face.

Look at this graph.

Just read the graph. No comment needed. pic.twitter.com/R3gHh8EYam — Dr. David Samadi, MD (@drdavidsamadi) March 21, 2021

Mask compliance … cases go up.

Less mask compliance … cases go down.

So covering half your face doesn’t work because a virus is gonna virus?!

If only someone had told us!

*eye roll*

"The Science" does not want people to see this. Fauci sez Efficacy!!! And so it is. — It's Harvey. MAN_ (@frenjensenden) March 21, 2021

Exactly Doctor — Fatima Regina Vitorio De Souza (@ReginaVitorio) March 22, 2021

I can’t read the source in the fine print below, but the graph speaks loudly and clearly. — David Firester – American Conservative – Zionist (@davidfirester) March 21, 2021

I really wish you were still on fox. Seagal means well but does minimal independent research. The others I'd call parasites and grifters, steering people off a cliff with pretty smiles. — Alexander Langella (@beginning3end7) March 22, 2021

Yeah, we miss seeing sane doctors interviewed. Granted, Samadi was never willing to sell the fear like Fauci so we’re not surprised we’re not seeing him anymore – luckily he still tweets and we can still write about him.

That’s very telling. Stats for what we already knew. Facts! — steve burke (@steveburke4610) March 22, 2021

So can we listen to the science now?!

***

