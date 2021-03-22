We see a couple of problems with this MSNBC headline. First and foremost, it wasn’t America who fell for Andrew Cuomo’s good guy performance, it was the media who fell for it. And pushed it. And awarded him for it.

While thousands and thousands of elderly people died in nursing homes because of his policies.

The second problem with this headline is that there was no ‘good guy’ performance with Cuomo unless you’re a moronic bubblehead who fell for the act.

Like the media did:

They just can’t quit Trump.

Seriously.

IT’S TRUMP’S FAULT WE FELL FOR CUOMO!!!

ELEVENTY.

You’d think someone somewhere at MSNBC would say, ‘Guys, c’mon now, this just sounds pathetic.’

But nope.

We were also shocked.

Nipple-fluffing?

Yeah, we don’t wanna know.

No, WE DIDN’T.

But the media absolutely did.

***

