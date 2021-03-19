Government, with the help of the media, has so terrified people of catching COVID that getting back to normal may take a looooong time.

Dr. Shveta Raju’s thread about two different patients she saw says so much about what has been done to this country, and ain’t none of it good.

1/ Yesterday I had a new patient, 55yo African American woman. She donated blood in February and was informed she has covid19 antibodies. She also had the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine already. She was wearing two masks. — Dr. Shveta Raju (@shvetaraju) March 19, 2021

Two.

Masks.

Heir Fauci would be so proud!

But c’mon, two masks? When they really haven’t even proven ONE mask does much to stop the spread? This is just sad.

It gets sadder.

2/ When I gently mentioned she may not need both masks anymore, and after fully vaccinated she could potentially drop the mask, she said “you just can’t be too careful.” Is this the message we want to send ???@CDCgov @CDCDirector — Dr. Shveta Raju (@shvetaraju) March 19, 2021

People talking about keeping their faces covered JUST CUZ.

Really?

CDC should be ashamed.

3/ I did see a tiny ray of hope in her eyes at the suggestion of dropping the mask in the future. Later in the afternoon, I had another new patient. 17yo with childhood asthma that had gone away since age 6 but seemed to be starting up again. — Dr. Shveta Raju (@shvetaraju) March 19, 2021

Another …

4/ When I examined her, I asked her to take her mask off so she could take good, deep breaths, and I could get a good listen. She hesitated and looked to her mom for approval (who is also my patient and has been teaching in the classroom since SEPTEMBER). — Dr. Shveta Raju (@shvetaraju) March 19, 2021

She hesitated to take the mask off even when a DOCTOR asked her to.

Think about that.

Wow.

5/ I looked my new, young patient in the eye and said, “You don’t need your mom’s approval! I’m a doctor, I’m fully vaccinated, and I have my mask on!” This sweet girl took her mask off and let me listen to her lungs. — Dr. Shveta Raju (@shvetaraju) March 19, 2021

She was scared.

6/ We have such a very long way to go to undo the damage that’s been done. We must start immediately. — Dr. Shveta Raju (@shvetaraju) March 19, 2021

The question really is, can we even undo this amount of damage?

We hope so.

***

