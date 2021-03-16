You can tell none of these yahoos have ever tried to buy a gun.

Hey, we agree with Tea Pan. We should make it as ‘easy’ to vote as it is to buy a gun.

So if Tea Pain gets his way, that means voters will have to provide a legal ID, pass a background check, and in some cases be subject to a waiting period. You know, we’d be willing to forego the waiting period if we can have the ID and check.

Ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

We know what he’s (she’s, it’s) trying to do here, and that’s to pretend we evil people on the Right want it to be easier to get a gun than to vote BUT he failed. Right now there are tens of thousands of laws already on the books limiting and regulating guns in this country. Does he really want that for voting?

Silly boy.

Girl.

Whatever.

Trending

We’re not judging.

See?! We’re super easy to get along with.

Ahem.

Yes.

EL OH EL.

Awww Twitter, never change.

***

Related:

‘Good times’: Mollie Hemingway takes BRUTAL stroll down memory lane TORCHING media for the many Trump hoaxes they ‘created’

THIS will piss Woke American off! Dave Rubin nails it in thread about why so many people are conservatives NOW (thanks crazy people!)

Breathtakingly CORRUPT: Thread showing how FAR the media’s lie about Trump’s ‘find the fraud’ quote WENT will INFURIATE you

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gunsLeftyTea PainTrollVoting