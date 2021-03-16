You can tell none of these yahoos have ever tried to buy a gun.

Hey, we agree with Tea Pan. We should make it as ‘easy’ to vote as it is to buy a gun.

It shouldn't be easier to buy a gun than to vote. Pass it on. — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) March 15, 2021

So if Tea Pain gets his way, that means voters will have to provide a legal ID, pass a background check, and in some cases be subject to a waiting period. You know, we’d be willing to forego the waiting period if we can have the ID and check.

Ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

We know what he’s (she’s, it’s) trying to do here, and that’s to pretend we evil people on the Right want it to be easier to get a gun than to vote BUT he failed. Right now there are tens of thousands of laws already on the books limiting and regulating guns in this country. Does he really want that for voting?

Silly boy.

Girl.

Whatever.

We’re not judging.

Voting is a civic duty, not a right. Pass it on. — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) March 16, 2021

Background checks and ID to vote? Sure. Sounds great. — Subject 75634 (@hellcat_lady) March 16, 2021

See?! We’re super easy to get along with.

You've never bought a gun, have you? — Brian O'Kelley – Austere Neanderthal (@BrianOKelley1) March 16, 2021

Already is, by a lot. This is peak stupid. — Sean (@SabresPain) March 16, 2021

You'll be happy to hear that it isn't. Pass it on. — Dr. BlackAndWhite (@BlackNWhite365) March 16, 2021

Even you can't be this ignorant — Steve (@SteveChoppah) March 16, 2021

Ahem.

Yes.

EL OH EL.

Awww Twitter, never change.

***

